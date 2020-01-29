Jamal Adams says Jets have discussed contract extension

MIAMI BEACH – The Jets have begun contract talks with Jamal Adams' representatives, the third-year safety said Wednesday.

Adams sounded extremely confident that he will sign an extension with the Jets this offseason.

“They’ve talked about it. No numbers yet,” Adams said after appearing on Radio Row. “I’d be lying if I said I don’t expect to be extended. I do. Not for what I’ve just done on the field but even off the field for what I’ve done for the organization. I’ve done everything they’ve asked me to do. I’ve done it at a high level each and every year.”

Adams, the No. 6 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, is eligible for an extension now, and the belief was always that the Jets would do everything they could to make sure they locked him up long term. Adams has made the Pro Bowl the last two years, and was named First-Team All-Pro for the first time following this season.

Although general manager Joe Douglas listened to trade offers for Adams this past season, he said he was never close to moving Adams. Team CEO and acting owner Christopher Johnson said he would like to see Adams spend the rest of his career in a Jets uniform.

Adams has professed his love for being a Jet many times. Now the two sides will just have to agree on a deal.

“I’ve proven that I’m the best safety doing it right now,” Adams said. “I’m not trying to be paid just to be the highest paid whatever. I’m trying to get paid for my status and what I’ve done. That’s what I’m about right now.”

The Bears set the market for safeties when they signed Eddie Jackson to a four-year, $58-million contract earlier this month. That made him the highest-paid safety. Adams likely will seek more than that.

"I seen it,” Adams said. “I’m happy for him. I told him after the Pro Bowl he deserved it. Like I said, I’m not competing to be the highest paid safety. I’m competing within myself to get what I’m worth, my status. That’s what I’m about.”

Adams, who was promoting a New Era cap commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the NFL, proved this season he is someone who should be a cornerstone player for the Jets.

He became a dominant force in defensive coordinator Gregg Williams’ system. Adams set a franchise record for defensive backs with 6.5 sacks and finished second on the Jets with 75 tackles despite missing two games with an ankle injury. But it’s clear Adams needs help and can’t do it alone.

Adams, who helped recruit players last year including Le’Veon Bell, said he would be active again to get the Jets more difference-makers. The Jets haven’t made the playoffs for nine consecutive seasons.

“You got to realize that you can only recruit so much,” Adams said. “At the end of the day I don’t have too much say so into it. That’s not really my job. Obviously, we got to bring some big names in to help us get over the hump. But the main thing is we got to stay healthy.”

The Jets were decimated by injuries last season. They started 1-7, and finished 7-9 with a strong push at the end of the season. The main loss was linebacker C.J. Mosley, who played in only two games, because a groin injury. Quarterback Sam Darnold also missed three games with mono.

Adams said if the Jets can stay healthy and add some playmakers, they could challenge for the playoffs next year.

“Mainly staying healthy, jelling together and understanding that we got to bring in some players to fix these holes that we do have,” Adams said. “We got to put the team together. I think Joe Douglas is going to do a hell of a job with that. I have a ton of respect for him. We’ll see where we go.”