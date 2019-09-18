Jamal Adams is calling the NFL “a damn joke” after the Jets safety was fined for a hit he made on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during a 23-3 loss on Monday night.

An angry Adams wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night that the league docked him $21,000 after he was called for roughing the passer midway through the first quarter when he hit Mayfield with his left forearm just after he threw a pass.

Adams posted video of the play, saying he didn’t sign up to play two-hand touch and doesn’t care about “these soft rules” in place to protect quarterbacks. He adds that he will continue to play his hard-nosed style of football, despite the fine.

The NFL’s typical fine for roughing the passer for a first-time offense is $21,056.