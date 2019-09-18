Jets safety Jamal Adams angry after being fined for hit on Browns QB Baker Mayfield
Jamal Adams is calling the NFL “a damn joke” after the Jets safety was fined for a hit he made on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during a 23-3 loss on Monday night.
An angry Adams wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night that the league docked him $21,000 after he was called for roughing the passer midway through the first quarter when he hit Mayfield with his left forearm just after he threw a pass.
Adams posted video of the play, saying he didn’t sign up to play two-hand touch and doesn’t care about “these soft rules” in place to protect quarterbacks. He adds that he will continue to play his hard-nosed style of football, despite the fine.
The NFL’s typical fine for roughing the passer for a first-time offense is $21,056.
