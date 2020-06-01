TODAY'S PAPER
Plea from Jets' Jamal Adams: 'Stop killing us'

Jets strong safety Jamal Adams looks on while stretching during warmups prior to an NFL game against the Patriots on Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. Credit: AP/Ryan Kang

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams issued a powerful statement in the wake of the recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

They were three black people killed by police officers or white individuals.

“Stop killing us,” Adams said in a post on social media.

Adams, who is black, joined a growing list of professional athletes who are speaking out for racial justice while protests have been taking place across the country.

“Over the past few days I’ve been struggling with the pain from daily injustices in America,” Adams wrote. “It’s something new every day! I think it is important to find your peace in all of this and remember self-care and positive energy.

"My heart goes out to the family and friends of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. They’re more than just hashtags."

Floyd was killed when he was face down in handcuffs and Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck. Arbery was shot and killed while jogging in Georgia in February. Taylor was shot eight times by police after they barged into her Louisville, Ky. home in the middle of the night in March to serve a search warrant in a narcotics investigation.

"It’s disgusting that we don’t have time to deal with our trauma before the next tragedy," Adams said. "We can’t let these conversations die and can’t forget those we’ve lost. Stop killing us.


“This isn’t just a political issue. This is about the morality of our nation. We all have a part to play.”

