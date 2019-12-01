CINCINNATI – Jamal Adams stood in front of his locker with his left foot in a walking boot and his eyes red and teary.

He looked like someone who was beaten not just from the loss, but from potentially bad news.

No one loves to play football more than the Jets’ safety. But Adams sounded like he didn’t know his immediate future after getting hurt on the first series of the Jets’ 22-6 defeat to the Bengals.

Adams' emotion was raw and unexpected. He spoke in a somber tone and said, “I don’t know” when he was asked if he would miss time and if he would undergo an MRI when the Jets arrived home. When he was asked what it was, he said, “Still trying to figure those things out.”

All Adams could say was it happened early in the game and he was in great pain throughout.

But Adams didn’t leave the game. He played through the pain, but he didn’t affect the game the way he normally does, finishing with only one combined tackle.

“I’m more upset at the fact that I feel like I let the team down,” Adams said. “Obviously a freak accident happened. I don’t really know. I couldn’t perform as myself.

“I’m really upset that we fell short. That’s the ultimate goal. It’s not about me. It’s about this team. We didn’t play well enough to get the win.”

The Jets have been leveled by injuries all season on both sides of the ball. But Adams has been a mainstay for that defense, and has dominated games lately.

In the previous three games, Adams totaled 20 tackles including three for loss, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

“I couldn’t perform,” Adams said. “I felt like if I just shut it down I was just letting my teammates down. I couldn’t do that.

“I did what I could. I don’t think I could have affected the game like I wanted to. I held my own. I was in a lot of pain. But I couldn’t let my brothers down.”

Adams was the Jets' first-round pick in 2017, and hasn’t missed a game in his career. No one questions his passion, heart or desire to play. Adams likely will undergo tests Monday.

“I’m more upset that we lost,” Adams said. “I’ll be all right. Don’t worry about me. I’ll be fine. Just adversity. We’ll figure it out.”