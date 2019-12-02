The Jets didn’t share much on Monday of what they know about the ankle injury safety Jamal Adams suffered in their 22-6 loss to the previously winless Bengals on Sunday. But what they did share didn’t sound good.

Coach Adam Gase said Adams, who wore a walking boot on his left foot after the game, has a sprain.

Gase said that the injury – which happened on the first series of the game and caused Adams pain throughout – is “like a legit, week-to-week [injury].”

"I’m kind of waiting on the whole exact details of what the injury is,” Gase said. “I’m going to lean on him a lot, too, as far as how he feels. We want to make sure he's good to go before we put him back out there. I just want to make sure that he's in the right place physically, so he can go play his style of ball, which is basically, I mean, he's the heartbeat of our defense. We need him to be able to go full throttle. He's gotta feel right for him to get back out there.”

Adams had one tackle on Sunday. The Jets were running tests on Monday to see how long he’ll be out.

"We're trying to still do kind of an MRI, all that kind of stuff, and we'll kind of see where that lands us,” Gase said. “Right now, it doesn't look like he's going to be able to practice on Wednesday, but we'll kind of take that day-to-day.”

Gase also said cornerback Brian Poole is in the concussion protocol. Poole was cleared of a concussion during the game.

Cornerback Arthur Maulet has a calf strain and is “week-to-week,” Gase said. Safety Matthias Farley (ribs) is questionable for the first practice of the week on Wednesday. Nose tackle Steve McLendon “is banged up all over the place,” Gase said.