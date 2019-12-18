FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Jamal Adams expected to make the Pro Bowl, and he’s grateful that he is representing the Jets. He hopes he can continue to do that in future.

The third-year safety, who was named to his second straight Pro Bowl on Tuesday, was the subject of trade talks in October. But Adams expressed his love for the Jets and the organization on Wednesday and his desire to remain with them.

“I love to be here,” Adams said following practice Wednesday. “I love to be a part of this organization. It’s my calling. These guys drafted me and I’m here playing football, doing something that I love to do. They made my dream come true.”

There is some question about his future after general manager Joe Douglas listened to trade offers for Adams, particularly from Dallas. Adams felt betrayed by the organization because he felt he should have been untouchable.

He went several days without speaking to Douglas and coach Adam Gase before clearing the air with them. Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said he wants Adams to finish his career as a Jet. But he also said he would let Douglas decide what’s best for the team.

Trade talks could spark up again this offseason. Contract extension talks could start as well. It’s obvious which way Adams hopes it goes.

“I’m here to play ball,” he said. “I’ll let those things handle itself. I’m here. I’m going to continue to be here until I’m told different. But I want to be here.”

Adams is getting closer to playing ball after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. He was on the field going through individual and position drills and was moving well.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Jets officially listed him as a limited participant in practice. But Adams said the chance of him playing Sunday against the Steelers “is very high.”

Adams doesn’t want to end the season as a spectator. He said he was in “a real low place” these last two weeks. This was the first time he missed any games.

The Jets (5-9) aren’t in the playoff hunt but Adams is chasing history in these final two games. He has 6.5 sacks. The single-season record for sacks by a safety is 8 set by Arizona’s Adrian Wilson in 2005. Adams is hunting quarterbacks these next two Sundays.

“No doubt,” Adams said. “I’m not going to tie. I’m going to break it. No doubt.”

This drive, passion and confidence has led to Adams to be one of the best at his position. It’s what jumps off the film for opposing coaches when they prepare to play the Jets.

“Just the overall intensity with which he plays,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said on a conference call Wednesday. “There’s a sense of urgency about his movement that’s different than the other people on the tape. That’s a catalyst for the production that he has in all areas, run game, blitz game, et cetera.”

Gase called Adams’ Pro Bowl appointment “a great achievement” and said he’s one of the best players he’s ever coached.

“He’s had a great year,” Gase said. “He’s played well, as well as any player that I’ve been around consistently, week-in, week-out. You never see a dip. There’s always elite level.”

Adams prides himself on that.

When he made his first Pro Bowl last year, he called his father, former Giants running back George Adams, and shared an emotional moment with him. Jamal Adams was home relaxing when he learned he made it again. He was “excited,” but the reaction was far different.

“I expect it, man. That’s what I work hard for obviously. The main thing is being in the playoffs. It didn’t happen. I’m very grateful to represent New York, represent this organization as a Pro Bowler.

“It’s just confidence man. I expect to be in the Pro Bowl each and every year. That’s how I wire myself. That’s the goals I write down each and every year going into the season.”

Adams wants it to continue – as a Jet.