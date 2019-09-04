FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Jamal Adams is aiming really high this season.

The Jets' Pro Bowl safety said there's only one way the Jets can have a successful year.

"Simple," Adams said. "Win the Super Bowl."

The Jets, who kick off the season Sunday against Buffalo, haven’t been to the playoffs since 2010. They’ve won nine games total in Adams’ two years in the league. Clearly the Jets have a long way to go. Still, when he was asked if anything other than a Super Bowl victory would make it a successful season, Adams said: “I don’t believe so.”

“That’s your goal every year," Adams said. "Obviously, it hasn’t happened for us. Obviously, the playoffs haven’t been the thing. That’s our goal and we’re not changing our goal.

“If you’re a champion, if you’re a competitor you want to win . . . I can probably speak for everybody – if you don’t make it to the Super Bowl that’s not a successful season. No matter what it is. As a competitor that’s our goal and that’s what we’re striving for.”

The Jets need to snap their playoff skid first. But Adams wouldn’t put himself out there and say that he feels this team can.

“We won’t know where we are,” Adams said. “This team as a whole, this organization as a whole, is new faces, new pieces. We haven’t played together on a Sunday, Monday or Thursday. We’re excited for the first challenge and that’s Buffalo.”

Bell 'super excited' for Zeke

Le’Veon Bell, who sat out last season over a contract dispute, said he’s “super excited” for Ezekiel Elliott.

The Cowboys running back ended his holdout and signed a six-year, $90-million extension

“I’m glad it got done,” Bell said. “He deserves it. He’s been doing a lot of carrying the ball and helping that team win games. I’m glad he got what he got. He truly deserves it."

Jet streams

Robby Anderson (calf), Trumaine Johnson (hamstring) and Brian Winters (shoulder) were limited in practice in the first injury report of the season. All are expected to play Sunday . . . Adams, C.J Mosley, Sam Darnold, Steve McLendon, Kelvin Beachum, and Rontez Miles were voted team captains . . . Former Jets returner Andre Roberts (quad) didn’t practice for Buffalo and is day-to-day . . . The Jets signed wide receiver Josh Malone to the final spot on their practice squad.