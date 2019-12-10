TODAY'S PAPER
Jamal Adams missed his first NFL game last

Jamal Adams missed his first NFL game last Sunday. He's hoping to be back on the field Thursday night in Baltimore.  Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Jamal Adams’ injured ankle is improving enough that the plan is for him to test it out before Thursday’s game to see if he can play against the Ravens.

“I’m going to be smart with it,” Adams said. “If I’m not ready, I’m not going to go out there if I’m not myself. But if I am, I’m going to go. Simple.”

The Jets are holding walk-throughs this week, but Adams was listed as did not participate on Monday and Tuesday. Adams and coach Adam Gase both classified him as a game-time decision.

Adams hurt his ankle in the Dec. 1 loss to the Bengals, and missed his first NFL game last week. Gase said Adams has been pushing hard to play.

“If he feels better on game day, if he tests it out and feels good, I’ll let him play,” Gase said.

It won’t be totally up to Gase or Adams. All the parties involved, including the medical staff and general manager Joe Douglas, would take part in the decision.

Limiting Lamar

Preparing for MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson on a full week of practice is difficult enough. The Jets are trying to do it in walk-throughs.

Jackson, who is on the Ravens’ injury report as limited with a quad issue, has thrown for an NFL-best 28 touchdowns and is ninth among all players in rushing yards with 1,017.

“You got a better chance if you’re actually practicing for real,” Gase said. “You’re still not going to replicate what he’s doing right now … We can walk through all that stuff but until you go against that live it’s tough to really explain it to those guys how it’s going to be real time.”

Injury report

Ryan Griffin (ankle), Brian Poole (concussion), Chuma Edoga (knee), Arthur Maulet (calf), Bilal Powell (ankle/illness), Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee) and Quinnen Williams (neck) did not practice.

