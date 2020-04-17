Jamal Adams may be a virtual holdout.

ESPN is reporting that Adams will not take part in the Jets’ offseason program that begins April 27. It is voluntary, but according to ESPN, Adams is upset that the Jets have not “expressed any official interest” in extending his contract.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players are working out on their own this spring with practice facilities closed and no group on-filed activities permitted. All team activities, such as classroom, will be done virtually. But Adams’ anticipated absence is significant and could make next week’s draft even more interesting for the Jets.

Adams is in the fourth year of his rookie deal that will pay him $3.5 million in 2020 and is eligible for an extension. He made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons and wants to be the NFL’s highest-paid safety.

During Super Bowl week, Adams said the Jets and his representatives had preliminary discussions, and he sounded confident something would get done. “I’d be lying if I said I don’t expect to be extended. I do,” Adams said.

At the NFL Combine a few weeks later, Jets general manager Joe Douglas also said he had preliminary talks with Adams agent.

"The plan is for Jamal to be a Jet for life," Douglas said.

Earlier this month, however, Douglas indicated that no progress had been made because the focus has been on “free agency, finishing up free agency and the draft.”

The NFL Draft is Thursday and this situation with Adams now opens up the possibility of the Jets listening to trade offers for their best player. Adams was upset during the season that Douglas entertained trade offers before the deadline. He voiced his displeasure, saying he felt he should be untouchable, comparing himself to former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Adams went several days without speaking to Douglas and Adam Gase.

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson also said he wants Adams to be a Jet for life, but he would love those decisions to be made by Douglas. The Jets have many roster holes to fill and dealing Adams for players and draft capital would certainly help Douglas in his efforts to rebuild the team, if that’s what he decides to do.