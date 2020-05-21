Jamal Adams and the Jets continue to be at odds over a new contract.

The Jets have had discussions with Adams’ representatives, but those talks haven’t gained much momentum, according to a league source. ESPN reported that the two sides are at an impasse, and that Adams’ camp is upset that the Jets haven’t gotten a deal done yet.

Adams already isn’t taking part in the Jets' virtual offseason program. If the two sides can’t hammer out an extension, it wouldn’t be surprising if Adams doesn’t show up for training camp if teams are able to report in July.

The Jets’ stance remains the same, the source said. The Jets have all intentions on extending Adams, a two-time Pro Bowl safety. General manager Joe Douglas has said on more than one occasion that the plan is for Adams to be “a Jet for life.” But it’s clear the Jets’ timeline for getting a deal done is far different than Adams and his camp.

Adams, the No. 6 pick in 2017, is under contract for the next two seasons. He’s owed $3.5 million in 2020 and his fifth-year option is for $9.9 million. Adams wants an extension now. Douglas is still putting the team together, and isn’t necessarily in a rush to get a deal done with Adams.

Douglas has been prudent in his first free agency as a general manager, and he apparently doesn’t want to be locked into anything that will hurt the Jets flexibility going forward.

There is also the uncertainty that the coronavirus pandemic has caused and how it will impact NFL revenue. There is concern that the 2021 salary cap will be reduced heavily, especially if the 2020 season is played without fans.

After the draft, Douglas said he would turn his attention to Adams. The two sides have talked, but according to ESPN there has been no money discussed.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

ESPN also reported more than half the league has called Douglas to gauge whether Adams is available in a trade. Douglas has said that he would take those calls, but he didn’t intend to trade Adams. It’s possible that stance could change if the two sides can’t reach an agreement.

During the season, when word leaked out that Douglas had trade discussions with the Cowboys with Adams as the centerpiece, Adams felt betrayed and voiced his displeasure first through social media and then to reporters inside the Jets locker room the next day. Adams went several days without speaking to Douglas and coach Adam Gase. Adams said he felt he should be untouchable and likened himself to Tom Brady and Aaron Donald.

Now Adams believes he should be paid like a franchise player even if it goes against the recent NFL trend.

Only 16 of 223 first-round picks between 2011 and 2017 received a long-term extension with two years remaining on their contract. Among those who didn’t get one at that juncture were Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans, Donald, Von Miller and current Jet C.J. Mosley. Adams believes he should be an exception.

He’s clearly the Jets' best player and arguably the best safety in the NFL. Adams wants to be paid as such. The Bears set the market for safeties when they gave Eddie Jackson a four-year, $58 million contract after the season, making him the highest-paid at his position.

During Super Bowl week, Adams reiterated his desire to remain with the Jets and sign a long-term deal. He said the Jets and his representatives had preliminary discussions, and he sounded confident something would get done. “I’d be lying if I said I don’t expect to be extended. I do,” Adams said at the time.

A lot has changed since then.