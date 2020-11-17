Jamal Adams said he battled depression while he was a member of the Jets, but he was willing to deal with it if they signed him to an extension.

The Jets decided they wanted to wait, and Adams forced his way out.

"I fought depression in New York, bro," Adams said on the "All Things Covered Podcast" with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden. "I fought depression, bro. There were so many times where I came home after a tough loss and just sat in my room in the dark - no phone, no TV."

Adams, a two-time Pro Bowl safety, said losing affected him and wore on him so much that his father, former Giants running back George Adams, saw it and called Jamal’s agent and told him, "I need him out of this situation."

"It got so bad to where it took a toll on my life outside of football to where I had to make a move, I had to get out of there," Adams said.

"They do not want to win. I was sick of hearing the rebuild, the rebuild, the rebuild year. I was sick of hearing that because I was like why not now? What are we waiting on?"

The Jets were 16-32 in Adams’ three seasons. They sent him to Seattle for two first-round picks, a third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald. The Seahawks are 6-3 and a playoff contender.

"This is the dream I was dreaming," Adams said.

The Jets play in Seattle on Dec. 13

Desir released

The Jets released cornerback Pierre Desir after an extremely disappointing nine games with the team.

Desir, general manager Joe Douglas’ main offseason signing on defense, inked a one-year deal for roughly $3.75 million and was benched in his Jets’ debut. The former Colt started eight games for the Jets and finished with 47 tackles and three interceptions.

The Jets also placed nickel back Brian Poole (shoulder) on injured reserve, and signed former Stony Brook tight end Connor Davis to the practice squad.