TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
SEARCH
42° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Jamal Adams says he battled depression while playing for Jets

In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, Jamal

In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, Jamal Adams walks off the field at halftime during the NFL Pro Bowl football game in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Gregory Payan

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

Jamal Adams said he battled depression while he was a member of the Jets, but he was willing to deal with it if they signed him to an extension.

The Jets decided they wanted to wait, and Adams forced his way out.

"I fought depression in New York, bro," Adams said on the "All Things Covered Podcast" with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden. "I fought depression, bro. There were so many times where I came home after a tough loss and just sat in my room in the dark - no phone, no TV."

Adams, a two-time Pro Bowl safety, said losing affected him and wore on him so much that his father, former Giants running back George Adams, saw it and called Jamal’s agent and told him, "I need him out of this situation."

"It got so bad to where it took a toll on my life outside of football to where I had to make a move, I had to get out of there," Adams said.

"They do not want to win. I was sick of hearing the rebuild, the rebuild, the rebuild year. I was sick of hearing that because I was like why not now? What are we waiting on?"

The Jets were 16-32 in Adams’ three seasons. They sent him to Seattle for two first-round picks, a third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald. The Seahawks are 6-3 and a playoff contender.

"This is the dream I was dreaming," Adams said.

The Jets play in Seattle on Dec. 13

Desir released

The Jets released cornerback Pierre Desir after an extremely disappointing nine games with the team.

Desir, general manager Joe Douglas’ main offseason signing on defense, inked a one-year deal for roughly $3.75 million and was benched in his Jets’ debut. The former Colt started eight games for the Jets and finished with 47 tackles and three interceptions.

The Jets also placed nickel back Brian Poole (shoulder) on injured reserve, and signed former Stony Brook tight end Connor Davis to the practice squad.

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

New York Sports

Yankees pitcher Domingo German was an 18-game winner German throws four no-hit innings in first action after suspension
Jakobi Meyers of the New England Patriots makes Jets' Hall ready to prove to himself he can play
The Thunder's Chris Paul makes a pass during With Paul dealt to Suns, Knicks have to get help from NBA Draft
Daniel Jones of the Giants tries to run Giants' Judge wants Daniel Jones to take fewer hits
DJ LeMahieu #26 of the Yankees celebrates his Voit on LeMahieu: 'My gut says he's going to be a Yankee'
Yankees outfielder Nick Swisher at spring training in Nick Swisher thrilled to be included on HOF ballot for 2021
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search