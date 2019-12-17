The Jets’ lack of team success hasn’t stopped Jamal Adams from earning individual honors.

Adams was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster for the second straight year. Thus far, the third-year safety has lived up to the vow he made after not being picked to the Pro Bowl as a rookie. Adams tweeted he would never miss another one. No other Jets and no Giants were selected this year.

The Jets are out of the playoffs for the ninth consecutive year, but Adams’ appointment to the Pro Bowl was a deserved honor. Adams has been the Jets’ best player all season and a game-wrecker when healthy.

He was the AFC’s leading vote-getter by the fans at strong safety. The coaches and players also voted Adams to the roster that was revealed Tuesday night.

The Jets explored trade scenarios for Adams before this year’s deadline. Adams felt betrayed because he believed the Jets should have viewed him as untouchable. He went several days before talking to general manager Joe Douglas and coach Adam Gase.

But Adams elevated his game after that, and he sparked the Jets’ three-game winning streak last month. Teams could try and pry him from the Jets again this offseason. But the Jets could decide he is untouchable and give him a contract extension.

During the three-game winning streak, Adams had 17 solo tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one he returned for a touchdown.

Overall, Adams leads the Jets with 6.5 sacks, 64 combined tackles and 12 quarterback hits. He has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

Adams needs 1.5 sacks to tie the NFL record for a safety, set by Arizona’s Adrian Wilson in 2015. He said he would break the record, but this was before he got hurt.

It’s unclear if he will play in the last two games, but Gase indicated Adams could practice on a limited basis on Wednesday.

Adams was named Defensive MVP of last year's Pro Bowl after recording two tackles, a sack and an interception.