Jets safety Jamal Adams pulled the plug Tuesday on his weekly appearances on WFAN, citing what he said was “advice from his family and representatives.”

He had been a regular, paid guest last season with Chris Carlin, Maggie Gray and Bart Scott, as well as for the first two weeks of this one, but no longer.

“I'd be lying if I said I wasn’t extremely disappointed here,” Gray said on the air. (Carlin no longer is on the show.)

Scott added that he, too, was “disappointed,” and added, “This is bad advice.” He said he would not have had a problem with Adams parting ways with the station after the season, but not during it. “You always start what you finish.”

Scott described Adams' appearances during difficult times as a way to separate himself and show leadership.

After the Jets’ loss to the Browns in Week 2, Gray pressed Adams on his decision to remove references to the Jets from his social media bios, which seemed to irk Adams, who did not provide a clear answer.

“He did that,” Gray said in defending her line of questioning. "I didn’t do it. He made the decision to do that. And in the year 2019, we can read into that a lot of things.”

Adams’ departure further trimmed an already smaller than usual football roster for WFAN. Eli Manning decided before the season not to do Mike Francesa’s show, and his coach, Pat Shurmur, joined him on the radio guest sideline last week.