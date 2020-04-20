Jamal Adams still isn’t considered untouchable by the Jets.

General manager Joe Douglas said the plan remains to sign Adams to a long-term extension. But Douglas isn’t going to hang up the phone if a team calls and makes an offer for Adams.

"I’ve made it known that the plan would be for Jamal to be here long term,” Douglas said during a pre-draft conference call Monday afternoon. “I’ve also made it known that I have to do what’s in the best interest of this team. If other teams call and talk about players, I’ll listen. Going into this draft, my intent isn’t to move any players. But if a team calls, we’re going to have conversations.

"I don’t view it as hedging. I view it as doing my job."

Adams became upset with Douglas and coach Adam Gase when the Jets engaged in trade discussions involving the Pro Bowl safety before last season's trade deadline. Adams didn’t speak to Douglas or Gase for several days. Eventually, they hashed out their differences. A couple of weeks into the offseason, Adams said he and the Jets had preliminary contract extension talks and he expected something to get worked out.

Now, it’s expected that teams will call the Jets again this week, especially after ESPN reported that Adams plans to skip next week’s virtual voluntary offseason program because there have been no further contract discussions. The Jets have many holes to fill at impactful positions – such as cornerback, wide receiver and edge rusher - and moving Adams may help them get the players and draft capital to do that.

For that reason, Douglas has to listen when teams call.

Douglas said he hasn’t spoken to Adams in recent weeks. His focus has been on this week’s draft, where the Jets have the No. 11 pick in the first round and eight selections in total. But he said the plan is to talk to Adams at some point after the draft.

“Once we get through the draft, our next step is going to be to get together as a group,” Douglas said. “The plan is going to be to connect with Jamal at some point after the draft.”

Douglas downplayed Adams missing the “voluntary” program and reiterated what he said during the NFL Scouting Combine, that the plan remains for Adams to be “a Jet for life.”

“I will say that our voluntary offseason program begins April 27 and the highlighted word is voluntary,” Douglas said. “Nothing has changed since the last time we spoke.”

Adams, 24, is in the fourth year of his rookie deal that will pay him $3.5 million in 2020. The No. 6 pick in 2017 is coming off his best season as a pro. He made his second Pro Bowl team and was First-Team All-Pro for the first time after setting a Jets record for most sacks by a defensive back with 6.5.

Adams wants to cash in and be the highest-paid safety in the league. That distinction currently is held by the Bears' Eddie Jackson, who signed a four-year, $58-million contract extension in January. Douglas wouldn’t entertain a question about whether Adams should be the Jets’ highest-paid player.

“I’m not going to touch that one,” Douglas said. “He’s an outstanding player and we would like him to be here a long time.”

Douglas also wouldn’t say whether he already has received calls on Adams or whether he will do more than listen and make counteroffers if and when he is approached.

“I’m not going to get into hypotheticals about engaging and going back and forth,” he said. “My opinion on Jamal has been consistent since I arrived here. Jamal is an unbelievable young player. Our plan is to keep Jamal here a long time.”