FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — After plenty of speculation that the Jets were going to make a big deal involving some big names before Tuesday’s trade deadline, nothing happened. But they have an even bigger mess to clean up now.

Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams did not appreciate that he was being “shopped,” and aired his displeasure with general manager Joe Douglas on Twitter.

Adams said he talked to Douglas and Adam Gase last week and told them he wanted to remain a Jet. Douglas was engaged in conversations with the Cowboys about an Adams’ deal.

“I was told yesterday by my agent that the GM then went behind my back and shopped me around to teams, even after I asked him to keep me here!” Adams tweeted. “Crazy business.”

Douglas refuted that, saying teams were calling him on Adams, Le’Veon Bell and Robby Anderson. Douglas was doing his job, listening to offers. But in the end, he said there wasn’t a deal he liked.

“Where I’m from and what I was taught is when a team calls you, you should always listen to what they have to say,” Douglas said. “That’s what we did. We listened. There were some productive conversations. But at the end of the day there wasn’t a fire sale, there was no garage sale with these players. We value these guys a lot.

“Ultimately the offers we received for these players didn’t equal the value that we have for them within this organization.”

Douglas said he had a chance to speak to Bell and Anderson and he was expecting to talk with Adams. Douglas also said he considers Adams, one of the Jets’ captains, a part of the team’s long-term vision.

“Absolutely,” Douglas said. “He wears a C patch for a reason. The guy’s an absolute warrior. He’s the heartbeat of this team and this defense. He’s a mission statement guy, he’s a guy that when you’re talking about the traits you’re looking for — that’s Jamal.”

The 1-6 Jets are in need of as many assets as possible, and Adams had value. Reportedly, the Cowboys offered the Jets a first-round pick and third-round pick, but the Jets’ asked for a first and two No. 2s.

There were also reports that Adams — who is frustrated by the constant losing and being 10-29 in his Jets career — would welcome a change of scenery and he wanted to return home to Dallas. He denied that on Twitter, though.

“Any reports of me asking to be traded from the New York Jets are completely false,” Adams tweeted.

Douglas later went on the Michael Kay Show on ESPN Radio and called it “a simple miscommunication,” and reiterated that he was never “shopping Jamal.”

Douglas also said he started to receive calls from teams on Adams a few weeks back after the emotional safety was upset about being “benched” for the last several plays of a blowout loss to Cleveland.

This just adds another layer to what has been a disappointing and drama-filled first season for Gase and Douglas.

The team has been a train-wreck on and off the field. Now they have to deal with a potentially disgruntled star. The Jets likely will get calls on Adams after the season. Douglas reiterated that he would take calls then.

Bell and Anderson both tweeted that they were happy to remain with the Jets. Anderson did it with some emojis and clip from the movie "Wolf of Wall Street. Bell, one of the Jets’ marquee free-agent signings, posted a video asking for patience.

“I am happy as hell to be a New York Jet. I’m happy to be here in spite of all the trade rumors and talks,” Bell said in the video. “I am here and I am happy to be here. But everybody has to have a little bit of patience, just a little bit of patience.

Bell added, “I think Joe Douglas is doing a tremendous job trying to get this thing turned around . . . I promise we’re going to get this turned around.”

The Jets’ trade of defensive Leonard Williams to the Giants became official. Douglas said he received “a lot of phone calls” on Williams. The Jets got a third- and fifth-round pick that could become a fourth-rounder if Williams signs an extension before the start of free agency.

“We decided that this deal was a unique opportunity to get two assets in the draft,” Douglas said, “and that would give us a lot of flexibility moving forward to acquire young players.”