Jets general manager Joe Douglas considers Jamal Adams “a core player” and he wants more guys like him.

There has been speculation that the Jets could listen to trade offers for the unhappy Adams, who is planning to skip next week’s voluntary offseason program because there have been no recent contract extension talks. But Douglas continues to say he doesn't intend to trade Adams.

Douglas, appearing on “Bart and Hahn” on 98.7 FM ESPN radio on Tuesday, said the plan is to build the Jets with Adams.

“I’m excited that he’s here, I’m excited that he’s a Jet,” Douglas said. “The main goal that I’m trying to do right now is surround him with like-minded players. We know that Jamal’s a dog. We’ve got to surround him with guys that play as hard as he does, that loves football as much as he does and can match his intensity.”

Douglas was more emphatic in his praise for Adams in Tuesday’s radio interview than during his pre-draft conference call with beat writers one day earlier when he said the plan is still to make Adams a “Jet for life,” but he has to listen when a team calls.

“Jamal was a guy, having scouted him when I was in a different organization, that you knew was a difference maker,” Douglas said. “He was a big reason that I was excited about coming here. I feel that this guy is a core player. The year that he had, the intensity that he brings, as soon as he hits the field you know that this guy loves football. He’s one of the guys that I was excited to be around.”

The Jets have the No. 11 pick on Thursday night and four of the first 79 selections. Douglas is expected to continue to add players who can help Sam Darnold be successful. Offensive line and receiver will be the Jets' focus with at least their first two picks.

“We’re in a position with a young quarterback, we have to surround him with talent in a quick way, but also build it the right way and maintain financial responsibility,” Douglas said. “We have an opportunity now with eight picks in this draft and four of them being in the top 80 to really find guys who can come in here and be real difference makers for us.”