FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jamal Adams said quarterbacks will continue to fall — and so will a sack record.

The Jets safety guaranteed he will be the new record-holder for sacks by a defensive back. Adams has six, all in the last three games. The single-season record is eight, set by former Cardinals safety Adrian Wilson in 2005.

“I’m going to beat the record,” Adams said. “Yes, I will beat the record. That’s something that I will get.”

Adams has been blitzing much more lately, and has feasted on rookie quarterbacks the last two weeks. He may choose his spots this week against veteran Derek Carr, but Adams has the Raiders' attention.

Coach Jon Gruden said on a conference call Wednesday that he wishes the Raiders had “six players” like Adams.

“He’s a real problem for us,” Gruden said. “He is a great blitzer. He plays with a linebacker mentality. He is a train wreck. He is a guy that’s a hard man to pick up in blitzes. He has great range. He’s a very good tackler. He can cover when you ask him to.

“He looks like he’s one of the premier effort players in all of football. I saw him run down [Leonard] Fournette, maybe the most impressive effort play I saw this year. I admire him a lot. I wish I had six of those.”

Beachum battling

Kelvin Beachum was limited in practice after re-aggravating an ankle injury Sunday that kept him out of three games. Jets coach Adam Gase praised Beachum for his toughness and leadership.

“Our respect level for him is extremely high just from what I’ve witnessed this year of him playing through a lot of things that he’s endured through a game and refused to come out of the game and keep fighting through everything,” Gase said. “Things like this — refusing to be held out of practice, he wanted to be out there, wanted to see how much he can do. He’s stepped up for us big time.”

Mosley update

C.J. Mosley remains sidelined with a groin injury. It appears a long shot that he will play again this season. When Gase was asked about the possibility of Mosley returning, he responded, “I really don’t know.”

Two-minute drill

Darryl Roberts (calf), Chuma Edoga (knee/ankle), Matthias Farley (quad) and Paul Worrilow (quad) did not practice . . . The Jets signed offensive lineman Ryan Crozier to their practice squad.