Jamal Adams stays quotable at Jets training camp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Pretty much every day is an eventful one when it comes to the Jets’ voluble young safety, Jamal Adams, and Thursday was no exception.

On the field, he gave the team a scare when he collided with Trumaine Johnson as the two tried to cover Quincy Enunwa on what turned out to be a long touchdown pass, and he remained on the ground for a minute or so.

“My hand fell off,” he said later. “Like, literally fell off. It was on the ground. I got it back on. I put it back on. I’m good, man.”

As he spoke to reporters, he wore a wide-brimmed straw hat. “It’s blocking the sun, but the main reason behind the hat is it’s for my haters,” he said. “I’m blocking all my haters.”

Adams also was asked about the Jets’ “swagger,” of which he reported there is no shortage.

“Swagger is dripping out on the field, man, it’s so much,” he said. “I can give you some if you want some . . . We’re confident. We’re flying around the ball.”

When informed running back Le’Veon Bell earlier had called coach Adam Gase an offensive “mastermind,” Adams said, “He’s all right. I’m not going to give him too many props because he’s going to take that to the head.”

Adams was joking. It was part of his ongoing trash talk battle with Gase. Wait . . . trash talking the head coach?

“You’re talking noise to your coach, and your head coach at that, it’s kind of fun,” he said.”

Gase said he, too, enjoys the banter as the Jets’ offense and defense square off. “Right now, we’re working against each other,” he said. “I want to mess with the DBs . . . It’s been fun.”

Notes: First-round draft pick Quinnen Williams anticipated a run play perfectly and tackled Elijah McGuire in the backfield. “Him practicing like that, it’s great for us to see,” Gase said. “You don’t have to wait for preseason games to see there are a lot of things he can do.” . . . Bell said the reason he was pulled out of practice twice last week was for drug tests – the first for performance enhancers and the second for recreational drugs.