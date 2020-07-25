Jamal Adams' time with the Jets is over.

The All-Pro safety is now a member of the Seahawks, according to the Seattle franchise. The team Saturday announced it acquired Adams in a trade with the Jets pending physicals. The Jets have yet to publicly acknowledge the trade.

The Jets are sending Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick to Seattle in exchange for first and third-round picks in 2021, a first-rounder in 2022, and safety Bradley McDougald.

Adams, who had an All-Pro season in 2019 and is entering his fourth season, had expressed the desire for a new contract. Jets GM Joe Douglas said at the scouting combine in February that he wanted Adams to be “a Jet for life,” but the two sides had not engaged in serious negotiations for a new deal.

This week, Adams said Douglas had told him the team would be willing to trade him before the season if there is a good enough offer from another team, according to a published report Friday. Adams also criticized head coach Adam Gase and cited his relationship with Gase as a factor in wanting to leave the organization.