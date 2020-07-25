TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
86° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballJets

Jets bid farewell to Jamal Adams, receive two first-round picks in trade with Seahawks

Jamal Adams looks on while stretching prior to

Jamal Adams looks on while stretching prior to a game between the Jets and the New England Patriots on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots defeated the Jets, 33-0.  Credit: AP/Ryan Kang

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Jamal Adams' time with the Jets is over.

The All-Pro safety is now a member of the Seahawks, according to the Seattle franchise. The team Saturday announced it acquired Adams in a trade with the Jets pending physicals. The Jets have yet to publicly acknowledge the trade.

The Jets are sending Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick to Seattle in exchange for first and third-round picks in 2021, a first-rounder in 2022, and safety Bradley McDougald.

Adams, who had an All-Pro season in 2019 and is entering his fourth season, had expressed the desire for a new contract. Jets GM Joe Douglas said at the scouting combine in February that he wanted Adams to be “a Jet for life,” but the two sides had not engaged in serious negotiations for a new deal. 

This week, Adams said Douglas had told him the team would be willing to trade him before the season if there is a good enough offer from another team, according to a published report Friday. Adams also criticized head coach Adam Gase and cited his relationship with Gase as a factor in wanting to leave the organization.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Tom Thibodeau of the Minnesota Timberwolves laughs on Knicks finalizing deal to make Tom Thibodeau their next coach
Liberty forward Sabrina Ionescu, left, and Seattle Storm Ionescu scores 12 in debut, Liberty fall to Storm in WNBA opener
Head coach Tom Thibodeau of the Minnesota Timberwolves Popper: With Knicks' search in homestretch, meet a few candidates
Mets designated hitter Yoenis Cespedes reacts as he Cespedes homers in return to lead Mets over Braves
Aaron Judge and the Yankees have turned all Judge laser-focused on making most of shortened season
Yoenis Cespedes follows through on his solo home Lennon: Yo, what a day! Mets get off to great start
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search