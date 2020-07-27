Joe Douglas got an offer he couldn't refuse.

The Jets general manager was prepared to have a sit-down with Jamal Adams this week and see if they could resolve Adams' differences with the team that drafted him. But Seattle presented Douglas with The Godfather offer, and he agreed, sending the Jets' best player and a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Seahawks for first-round picks in 2021 and 2022, a 2021 third-rounder and veteran safety Bradley McDougald.

“It really was our plan to keep Jamal here,” Douglas said on a conference call Monday. “But when our conversations started with Seattle several weeks ago the focus became clear that this was a great opportunity for us and the franchise moving forward.

“We received an offer that was too good to pass up and we decided to move forward with that decision.”

Douglas said it never was his plan to trade Adams, a two-time Pro Bowl safety in three seasons with the Jets. Douglas famously said the intention was to make Adams “a Jet for life.” But circumstances changed and COVID-19 impacted how much money teams would be able to spend. Adams was under contract for two more years so the Jets were in no rush to do anything. But Adams was.

Adams became disgruntled when the Jets didn’t offer him a contract extension, requested a trade and became a divisive force. He took shots at owner Woody Johnson, Douglas and coach Adam Gase on Instagram, Twitter and in an interview with the Daily News that was published a day before the trade.

Douglas said no one “took those things personally” and “you kind of understand why those things were said.” Adams was trying to push his way out. But Douglas said those things didn’t play any role in the Jets moving on from Adams. But Douglas unsolicitedly came to the defense of Johnson and threw tremendous support at Gase and disputed some claims that Adams made.

“I just want to make it clear I never promised an offer to Jamal or his agent, nor was I ever dishonest or ambiguous in any communications with their camp,” Douglas said.

Douglas also made it very clear why there was no extension offer. “We went through a lot of different scenarios,” he said. “Since the current CBA for rookies’ payment came in in 2011, there’s only been three defensive players that received extensions this early: Luke Kuechly, J.J. Watt and Myles Garrett. With where we were with the uncertainty at the time of not knowing what the full economic picture was going to look like we just weren’t in position to do anything immediately when it came to the contract extension.”

Douglas is turning the page and looking forward to whatever this season — if there is one — brings.

Jets rookies and quarterbacks have already begun COVID-19 testing, and the rest of the team is scheduled to report beginning Tuesday. The Jets will look totally different with five new starters on the offensive line protecting Sam Darnold and opening holes for Le’Veon Bell, and they will no longer have a defense led by Adams. A healthy C.J. Mosley – who played just two games last season – could make the loss of Adams a lot easier.

But Douglas took umbrage to the notion that the Jets are punting on 2020 after trading their best player. Douglas said, “I especially believe in Coach Gase. I feel he’s the right coach to lead this team,” which was the opposite of what Adams said about Gase. Douglas believes the Jets can build off their 6-2 finish from last year.

“My message to the team and the fan base is that we are trying to build this the right way,” Douglas said. “I think this deal helps us do that. We’re working to build a foundation of great players and great people. We have a group of guys that have a lot of drive and hunger to prove that the finish of last year was not a fluke. If we can capture that momentum and push it into 2020 there’s a lot of exciting things that can happen.”