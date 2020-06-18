Source: Jets' Jamal Adams requests a trade

Jamal Adams doesn’t want to play for the Jets anymore.

The All-Pro safety has requested a trade, a league source confirmed. The relationship between the team and its best player has been deteriorating rapidly as contract extension talks have gone nowhere.

Adams has twice in the last week expressed frustration on social media over the status of those negotiations, including Thursday. Responding to a comment on his Instagram page Adams ended a rant with, “Maybe it’s time to move on.”

Reportedly, Adams’ representatives issued his request to be moved on Thursday.

Adams’ agents did not respond to texts, and no one from the Jets was available for comment.

Last week, Adams voiced displeasure over the lack of talks between the Jets and his agents when he responded to reports of Cleveland working on extending Myles Garrett. He congratulated the defensive end, but quickly turned it back to him.

“I can’t even get my first proposal that they said they would send over in January,” Adams wrote. “I was called “selfish” tho. A lot of talk no action.”

Adams, the No. 6 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, is under contract for two more years. The Jets are in no immediate rush to extend him, and they don’t have to honor his trade request.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas has said he wants Adams to be “a Jet for life” and that he has no intention of trading him. Nothing has changed from the Jets’ vantage point, but things could, especially if Douglas is presented with a trade offer he can’t refuse. Douglas never made Adams untouchable, and has been consistent in his message that he will do whatever helps the team.

Adams, a captain and one of the team leaders, did not take part in the Jets virtual off-season program. He may decide to hold out of training camp if he doesn’t get a new contract or isn’t traded by then.

Douglas listened to offers for Adams before last year’s trade deadline, which irked the emotional star. Adams felt betrayed and went several days before speaking with Douglas or coach Adam Gase. Adams is from Dallas and the Cowboys were interested in him. Douglas should be hearing from many, if not all teams, to see what it will take to get Adams, a Pro Bowler the past two years and All-Pro for the first time following the 2019 season.

Adams wants to be the highest paid safety in the NFL, and he hoped to have something done by now. During Super Bowl week, Adams said his reps and the Jets had begun contract talks and, “I’d be lying if I said I don’t expect to be extended.”

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is the only member of the 2017 draft class to receive an extension. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is expected to negotiate a new deal this summer. Garrett seems to be heading in that direction as well. Adams seemed to take umbrage with a fan who apparently questioned his contract demands.

“I have time to talk this morning,” Adams responded. “I deserve to be paid but when I ask to be taking care of I’m “BEING THAT GUY” huh?

"Pat is about to get 40 to 60 M's a year. Well deserved," Adams added. "But don't compare me to QB's if you aren't paying me QB money. [Expletive], if I was about to get 40 plus u wouldn't hear a damn word from me . . . Don't use the pandemic excuse. [Christian McCaffrey] got paid not too long ago. Well deserved. Great friend of mine.

"Ima protect myself just like an organization will look out for themselves at the end of the day. & if you guys don't respect that, cool.

"It's all luv. Maybe it's time to move on!"