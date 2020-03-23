The Jets are bringing back their leading tackler from last year.

Well-traveled James Burgess, who has been cut eight different times in his NFL career, is returning to the Jets on a one-year deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said.

Burgess, 26, is a favorite of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Burgess played for Williams in Cleveland before the Jets signed him last year. He played in 10 games last year – all starts – and led an injury-ravaged defense with 80 tackles. Burgess also had one interception, a forced fumble and five passes defensed.

He became the fourth free agent that that general manager Joe Douglas brought back. Last week, Douglas reached deals with left guard Alex Lewis, slot cornerback Brian Poole and cornerback Arthur Maulet.

The Jets also would like to bring back outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins and wide receiver Robby Anderson, but it depends on the price. Douglas has been consistent in his approach in free agency. He’s not overspending on players to maintain flexibility and trying to build something sustainable.