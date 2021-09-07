Rookie linebacker Jamien Sherwood used to school people on Madden using C.J. Mosley as his middle linebacker. Now, Sherwood is learning in Mosley’s classroom.

Sherwood is expected to start at linebacker alongside Mosley when the Jets open the season Sunday at Carolina.

The fifth-round pick from Auburn is transitioning from safety to linebacker. He said he picks the brain of his old Madden playmaker Mosley.

"When I finally got to meet him, I just thought it was crazy," Sherwood said. "He was really fast in the game – and it showed out there. He has true instincts. Seeing people play like that just gives me more confidence in myself.

"I have them to lean on whenever I need questions answered. They’re great leaders to have in front of you."

Sherwood has also learned from Jarrad Davis, who will be out until Week 6 because of an ankle injury. Davis suffered the injury in the Jets’ second preseason game at Green Bay and that opened up the opportunity for Sherwood. He had been playing Davis’ spot with the second team. Now Sherwood is ready for his new role.

"I feel like it’s a great opportunity for me," Sherwood said. "They drafted me to be here so just proving to them I’m supposed to be here and just doing my job the right way."

Sherwood and fellow rookie linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen, who may start on the other side, are both making the move from college safety to NFL linebacker. They’re both long, athletic and can hit hard.

When Robert Saleh was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, he did something similar with Fred Warner. He played safety in college and became a Pro Bowl linebacker with the 49ers. Sherwood said he’s watched film of Warner and studied the playbook obsessively to prepare him.

"I went and looked at some of their games from last year, saw how he played," Sherwood said. "He had slow feet before he reacted to the ball. When the ball did appear, he pulled his trigger.

"Our defense is about moving laterally and moving slow. It’s about having clean feet and just shuffling until you find where the ball is. When you see an opening, just go."

That’s what Sherwood plans to do.