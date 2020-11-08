Jets glad to have receiving corps together for first time

Adam Gase has talked for weeks about wanting to see what the Jets offense looks like with their three starting receivers on the field at the same time. Gase may finally be able to scratch that off his wish list on Monday night when the Jets face New England.

The irony is Gase may see it for the first time in his last game as Jets coach.

The Jets (0-8) go into their bye after playing their AFC East rivals. They have never been 0-9 in their history.

If Bill Belichick embarrasses the Jets on national television, CEO Christopher Johnson could decide the time is right to make the inevitable change. If not, it almost certainly will happen at the end of the season.

This year has gone miserably for the Jets, the NFL’s only winless team. Even when something positive happens, it’s doused with negativity. Monday’s game is another example.

In the last NFL game of Week 9, it looks like the Jets will have Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims together for the first time. Naturally, starting quarterback Sam Darnold is doubtful because of a shoulder injury.

Veteran Joe Flacco will be delivering the three receivers the ball in their long-awaited debut together.

"Everybody is pretty excited about that," Flacco said. "It’s good to get Mims going. I’ve been with Breshad before. Crowder is a guy who just has a knack for getting open. Hopefully we can stretch the field a little bit, use Crowder and get everybody involved."

That would be a major improvement. The Jets’ offense has been terrible, and their passing game one notch below that.

They have four receiving touchdowns. The Patriots are the only team with fewer – three. It’s been a rough year for them too. New England has lost four straight for the first time under Belichick since 2002. You think the Patriots miss Tom Brady?

"I might have been a GA [graduate assistant] at LSU or in college the last time I remember hearing about New England losing four in a row," Gase said. "It’s been a while."

Still, the Jets are worse.

They have thrown one touchdown pass since Week 3. The Jets haven’t recorded a 200 net-passing-yard game since Week 1. That’s extremely hard to do considering they have been down big just about every game and have had to play catch-up. The Jets have lost by an NFL-worst 18 points per game.

This is why Gase, who was hired because of his offensive acumen, is on the hot seat. In their last three games, the Jets have been scoreless in the second half with nine three-and-outs.

Things may have been different if the Jets weren’t as banged up as they have been at the skill position.

Defenses have played mostly man coverage against the Jets’ piecemeal receiving corps all year. They’ve dared the Jets receivers to beat them. They haven’t. Combine that with the pocket collapsing frequently on the Jets’ quarterbacks, and it’s led to some really bad football.

Now they’re hoping having Crowder, Perriman and Mims together can provide a much-needed spark and a glimpse of what they’ve been missing.

"I think it’s just going to be fun," Perriman said. "We all have been waiting on this moment to get all of us out there at the same time. It’s finally about to happen. Now we’re just going to go out there and have fun."

Perriman, the speed receiver and deep threat the Jets signed to replace Robby Anderson, has been a disappointment, after looking good in camp.

He has just 11 catches for 118 yards and no touchdowns in four games. Perriman missed three games with an ankle injury; a concussion kept him out last week.

Mims has the size, speed and strength to win his matchups. But the second-round pick from Baylor missed camp and the first six games with injuries to both hamstrings. Mims has flashed in the last two games with six receptions for 84 yards. But he has no catches after halftime.

Crowder has been the Jets’ best offensive player with 29 catches for 383 yards and two touchdowns. But the reliable slot receiver has only appeared in four games. He missed two early with a hamstring injury, and the last two because of a groin.

The Jets list Crowder as questionable, but he sounded confident in his play and this trio’s ability to have an impact.

"We can be a very good group," Crowder said. "I think it will be a good opportunity for all three of us to see how we can contribute and play off each other. It will be a good opportunity to go against a team like the Patriots. I look forward to playing alongside those guys. I want to help as much as I can."