FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Jamison Crowder has not participated in the Jets' offseason training program because of a squabble over his contract.

Robert Saleh revealed on Friday that was the reason for Crowder’s absence thus far in the voluntary workouts.

The Jets have upgraded the receiving room this offseason. They signed Corey Davis and drafted Elijah Moore in the second round. Crowder and Moore are both slot receivers.

Crowder is owed $10 million this season, but it’s not guaranteed. Jets general manager Joe Douglas likely is trying to get Crowder to accept less money. The Jets certainly can cut Crowder, but Saleh said they want him on the team.

"Jamison is working through some stuff with contract with Joe and his staff and agent," Saleh said. "I’m really confident to get Jamison here quickly. When we do, he definitely has a role for this team."

Saleh would not divulge any more information on the contract talks, saying it was a question for Douglas. But when he was asked directly whether the Jets wanted Crowder with the team this year, Saleh said "Absolutely."

Crowder signed a three-year, $28.5-million contract three years ago. He’s been the Jets’ most reliable and productive player in his two seasons with the team. Crowder has caught 137 passes for 1,532 yards and 12 touchdowns with the Jets.

"Jamison’s definitely got a role here," Saleh said, "and we’re excited to have him."