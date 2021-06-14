Source: Jets, Jamison Crowder agree to restructured deal

The Jets wanted Jamison Crowder to take a pay cut, and the productive slot receiver agreed.

An NFL source confirmed that the Jets and Crowder reached a deal on a restructured deal that will pay him less than the $10 million he was owed in 2021. The terms are not yet known.

The Jets had all the leverage in this negotiation. None of Crowder’s salary for this season was guaranteed. If Crowder didn’t agree to restructure his contract, the Jets, who improved their receiving group this offseason, could have just waived him.

General manager Joe Douglas was not with the Jets when Crowder signed his three-year, $28.5 million contract. But first-year Jets coach Robert Saleh made it clear the Jets wanted Crowder on the team this year and was always confident a deal would be struck.

Crowder was not in attendance for the Jets’ OTAs while the two sides were negotiating a new deal. Saleh said last week that he expected Crowder to be with the Jets for minicamp, which begins on Tuesday.

The Jets have a much more talented and deeper receiver room than in recent years. They signed veterans Corey Davis and Keelan Cole and drafted Elijah Moore in the second round.

Moore, a versatile receiver who has lined up in the slot, and Cole had some good moments during OTAs. Slot receiver Braxton Berrios also was a popular target for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. They all got extra reps with Crowder skipping OTAs, and Davis and second-year receiver Denzel Mims missing time due to injury and illness.

Crowder only strengthens the group. He’s led the Jets in each of the last two seasons in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. Crowder has caught 137 passes for 1,532 yards and 12 touchdowns as a Jet.