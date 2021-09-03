TODAY'S PAPER
Jets' Jamison Crowder tests positive for COVID-19

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder (82)

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder (82) makes a catch at the Green and White practice, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford. Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

Jamison Crowder tested positive for COVID-19 and will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, a league source said Friday.

The Jets veteran slot receiver's status for next Sunday’s opener in Carolina is very much up in the air at this point. It appears to be an isolated case, according to the source.

Crowder was the Jets’ most effective and productive receiver last year. But the Jets upgraded the receiving room in free agency, adding Corey Davis and Keelan Cole. They also drafted exciting playmaker Elijah Moore.

If Crowder can’t play, it could mean more snaps for Moore, who can line up in the slot or on the outside.

Crowder missed the last two practices with what the Jets said was a groin issue.

