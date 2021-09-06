TODAY'S PAPER
Jets coach Robert Saleh says Jamison Crowder's COVID-19 case an isolated incident

Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder runs with the

Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder runs with the ball at the Green and White practice in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 7, 2021. Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

Robert Saleh said Jamison Crowder’s COVID-19 case was an isolated incident and there were no close contacts within the team. Saleh didn’t rule out the veteran slot receiver playing Sunday in Carolina.

Crowder is in the "COVID-19 protocols," Saleh said. Once he clears symptoms and has two negative tests at least 24 hours apart he can return to the team if he’s vaccinated.

"We’re taking it a day at a time," Saleh said.

The Jets returned to practice Monday after the players had a three-day weekend. Many went away, including quarterback Zach Wilson, who was in Las Vegas for BYU’s football game. Saleh said players were tested and he doesn’t anticipate placing any players on the COVID-19 list.

"We’ve already cleared that hurdle," Saleh said. "We’re not anticipating that as of now. Any time you travel, there’s obviously risk. I know our guys were very diligent. They went through all the different things they needed to go through.

"I’m not worried about the guys. They’ve already tested back in. We’re anticipating a clean transition."

