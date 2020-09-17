TODAY'S PAPER
Jets receiver Jamison Crowder misses practice with hamstring injury, will be evaluated for Sunday

Matt Milano #58 of the Buffalo Bills intercepts

Matt Milano #58 of the Buffalo Bills intercepts a pass intended for Jamison Crowder #82 of the Jets during the first half at Bills Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. Credit: Getty Images/Stacy Revere

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
The Jets could be without Sam Darnold’s top target on Sunday against the 49ers.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder did not practice Thursday because of a hamstring injury. Adam Gase said Crowder pulled up when running on Wednesday and is being evaluated.

"We just got to see how bad it is," Gase said.

The Jets placed running back Le’Veon Bell and rookie wideout Denzel Mims on injured reserve this week with hamstring injuries. Gase said Crowder, at this point, isn’t a candidate for IR and he hasn’t ruled him out yet for Sunday.

"We’re still evaluating him," Gase said. "If we can get him back out there, that’s a good sign. We’ll see how the rest of the week plays out."

Crowder caught seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s loss at Buffalo. If he can’t play, Braxton Berrios would start in the slot.

Gase: The feeling is mutual

Gase appreciated the strong vote of confidence Jets CEO Christopher Johnson gave him on Wednesday. Johnson called Gase "a brilliant offensive mind" and said he has his "full confidence" despite the offense’s struggles in 17 games under Gase and their 7-10 record.

"I love working for Christopher Johnson," Gase said. "He has been the ultimate supporter not only with our coaching staff, myself, our players, his accessibility is unbelievable. The fact that he’s here as much as he is awesome."

