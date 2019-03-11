The Jets headed into free agency needing a slot receiver, and they’re close to landing one.

A league source confirmed they were moving toward an agreement with Jamison Crowder on Monday. Crowder reportedly will get a three-year deal for $28.5 million, with $17 million guaranteed.

The free-agent negotiation period began Monday with the Jets needing to fill many holes. They wanted to shore up at receiver and give quarterback Sam Darnold more weapons.

Crowder, 25, caught 221 passes for 2,628 yards and 14 touchdowns over the past four years for the Redskins. He had only 29 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns last season, when an ankle injury limited him to nine games. The 5-9, 177-pounder also returned punts for the Redskins.

Darnold should have a decent receiving corps with Crowder, Quincy Enunwa, Robby Anderson and tight end Chris Herndon.

Anderson, a restricted free agent, is expected to be back. The Jets gave Anderson a second-round tender and have the right to match any offers he receives. If another team signs him and the Jets let Anderson walk, the team must give the Jets a second-round pick.

The pending Crowder deal, which can’t be signed or announced until Wednesday, is a clear sign that the Jets likely won’t re-sign Jermaine Kearse.