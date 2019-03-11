TODAY'S PAPER
Jets closing in on deal with Jamison Crowder, source says

The slot receiver was limited to nine games with the Redskins last season due to an ankle injury.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder of the Redskins runs

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder of the Redskins runs for a touchdown after a catch in the fourth quarter against the Giants at FedEx Field on Dec. 9, 2018, in Landover, Maryland. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Patrick Smith

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
The Jets headed into free agency needing a slot receiver, and they’re close to landing one.

A league source confirmed they were moving toward an agreement with Jamison Crowder on Monday. Crowder reportedly will get a three-year deal for $28.5 million, with $17 million guaranteed.

The free-agent negotiation period began Monday with the Jets needing to fill many holes. They wanted to shore up at receiver and give quarterback Sam Darnold more weapons.

Crowder, 25, caught 221 passes for 2,628 yards and 14 touchdowns over the past four years for the Redskins. He had only 29 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns last season, when an ankle injury limited him to nine games. The 5-9, 177-pounder also returned punts for the Redskins.

Darnold should have a decent receiving corps with Crowder, Quincy Enunwa, Robby Anderson and tight end Chris Herndon.

Anderson, a restricted free agent, is expected to be back. The Jets gave Anderson a second-round tender and have the right to match any offers he receives. If another team signs him and the Jets let Anderson walk, the team must give the Jets a second-round pick.

The pending Crowder deal, which can’t be signed or announced until Wednesday, is a clear sign that the Jets likely won’t re-sign Jermaine Kearse.

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.). Al appeared regularly on the YES Network's Nets pregame show in 2005-11.

