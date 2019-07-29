FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Receiver Jamison Crowder left the Jets’ Monday morning practice with an apparent left foot injury. Shortly afterward, coach Adam Gase said he was not yet sure how serious it might be.

Asked whether Crowder would undergo an MRI, Gase said, “Yeah, all the things you have to do. All the things I don't understand.”

General manager Joe Douglas said on ESPN New York radio at 5:15 p.m. that Crowder still was being evaluated.

The plan is for Crowder to be a key part of the offense from the slot, but before departing he caught a long pass from Sam Darnold, displaying his versatility.

Said Darnold, “He's so quick. Everyone knows how quick he is, but he's fast, too. I think he can hit another gear, too. He's got game speed, especially when someone gets the better of him.

“If someone maybe predicts what route he's going to run and they maybe beat him to the spot on one play, the next play you know he's just going to come out firing. That's just kind of who he is.”

Bell to fantasy football owners: Sorry

Le’Veon Bell offered an apology to fantasy football owners who drafted him last year, only to get shut out because of his season-long holdout from the Steelers. But the Jets’ recently signed running back said he’ll make up for lost time this year.

“This is loooong overdue!! but I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year,” Bell wrote on his Twitter account - @LeVeonBell, which has 1.8 million followers. “I’m sorry I couldn’t pull through for y’all...but trust me, this year’s about to be wayyyy different, I’m bringing the [(two gold trophy emojis] this year.”

Quick hits

Backup offensive tackle Brent Qvale, who left practice on Sunday with an apparent right knee injury, will be “out for a while,” according to Gase, who added Qvale does not need surgery and is not expected to be lost for the season . . . A fan asked Darnold to sign his parking ticket on Sunday. He complied. “I didn’t know if I should sign it or not,” Darnold said. “I wasn’t sure what to do, and then he told me to sign it. I’m sure if I got in trouble for whatever, they could sign it off, but I don’t know.” Told the ticket listed a $95 fine, Darnold said, “Was it? I didn’t give him my [credit] card or anything, so I’m all right.”