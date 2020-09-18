The Jets will now officially be without two of their top playmakers Sunday.

Three days after running back Le’Veon Bell landed on injured reserve, Jets coach Adam Gase announced Friday that receiver Jamison Crowder will miss Sunday’s game against the 49ers. And Gase didn’t hide Crowder’s importance to the team’s offense.

"Crowder has been probably our best player on offense the last two years," he said.

Crowder missed practice Thursday and Friday after pulling up with hamstring tightness Wednesday. The 27-year-old receiver had seven receptions for 115 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown reception, in the Jets’ 27-17 loss at Buffalo Sunday. It was Crowder's first 100-yard receiving game as a Jet.

Crowder has been Sam Darnold’s top option the last two years -- including generating 13 targets Sunday. The slot receiver led the Jets in receptions (78), targets (122), yards (883) and touchdowns (six) last season.

Gase said he doesn't want to risk playing Crowder Sunday without practicing Thursday or Friday. He also sounded optimistic that Crowder wouldn’t land on the IR, which would leave the receiver out until at least Week 5 against Arizona.

"Even if he did feel better Saturday, last thing we would want is to set him back even more," Gase said. "So hopefully this will be more of a short term thing than long term, but obviously everybody’s body reacts a little different. Once we get him back on the field and moving him around next week, we’ll kind of see where he’s at."

Until then, the Jets will be limited. With Bell out at least three games with a hamstring injury, the backfield is expected to feature Frank Gore, Kalen Ballage and possibly Le’Mical Perine. Perine, a rookie running back out of Florida, missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury and has been a limited participant at practice.

The Jets will still be without Denzel Mims, the second-round receiver from Baylor, who is on IR with a hamstring injury and eligible to return Week 4 against Denver.

Breshad Perriman, Chris Hogan and Braxton Berrios, who had a combined four receptions for 17 yards on nine targets Sunday, will be Darnold’s top receiver options. Tight end Chris Herndon had an effective showing Sunday, reeling in six of his seven targets for 37 yards. Gase doesn’t want the sudden onslaught of injuries to prominent players to lead to others overworked.

"My concerns always comes with the amount of bodies we have left," Gase said, "and not keeping certain guys in there forever."

But Gase credited Darnold’s ability to focus on the players on the field -- rather than who is missing.

"Crowder’s been a big piece of what we try to do week in and week out," Gase said. "I think Sam’s done a good job at focusing on the guys that are out there and just trying to make sure he’s wired in on the game plan."