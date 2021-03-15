Jets reach one-year deal with linebacker Jarrad Davis

The first agreement the Jets reached in free agency was with middle linebacker Jarrad Davis, which opens up questions about C.J. Mosley’s future.

Mosley is set to return to the Jets after opting out last season due to concerns over COVID-19. But shortly after news broke that the Jets reached a one-year, $7 million deal with Davis, the NFL Network reported that they have received trade calls inquring about Mosley.

He has appeared in just two games with the Jets after signing a five-year, $85 million contract in 2019. Mosley is guaranteed $14 million over the next two years, but his cap hit in 2021 for a new team would be $6 million.

Mosley, a four-time Pro Bowler with the Ravens, was not signed by Jets current general manager Joe Douglas and has never played for new coach Robert Saleh. Former general manager Mike Maccagnan brought in Mosley in the same offseason that the Jets gave Le’Veon Bell a four-year, $52 million deal. The Jets waived Bell during the 2020 season.

If the Jets find a deal they like for Mosley, Davis could slide in and fill that role. If Mosley stays, Davis could play outside lienbacker. A former first-round pick of the Lions in 2017, Davis is a good fit for Saleh’s 4-3 scheme.

The 6-1, 245-pound Davis played 55 games with the Lions, starting 45 times. In his second season, Davis played 99% of the defensive snaps and registered 100 tackles and six sacks. He has 10.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles in his career.

But Davis’ snap counts decreased the last two years. Some believed he wasn’t used properly in Detroit and that Saleh will be able to utilize Davis the right way and get more out of him. He started just four of the 14 games he appeared in last year, and played only 29 percent of the snaps.

Linebacker is an area of need for the Jets, but they have holes on both sides of the ball. Monday was the first day teams could begin negotiating with free agents. Douglas opened the day with a little more than $68 million to spend, and still has plenty of work to do.

It was expected that the Jets’ first move would be for an offensive lineman or an edge rusher. There is uncertainty on who will be the Jets quarterback next season, but Douglas has put a premium on assembling a strong line to protect his signal caller.

Yet the Jets lost out on two biggest names in this free-agent market.

Former Patriots guard Joe Thuney is headed to Kansas City to block for Patrick Mahomes. Thuney got a five-year deal for $80 million. Ex-Packers center Corey Linsley is headed to the Chargers on a five-year deal for $62.5 million.

The Jets will have to look elsewhere for help on the line, while still addressing their need for a pass rusher and wide receivers. A number of both remain available.

Shaq Barrett is re-signing with Tampa Bay, Romeo Okwara is returning to Detroit and former Raven Matt Judon is going to the Patriots, who reached agreements with several free agents on Monday. Edge rushers still on the market include Trey Hendrickson, Carl Lawson, Yannick Ngokoue, Haason Reddick, Bud Dupree and Leonard Floyd.

The top receivers in this market, Kenny Golladay, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Will Fuller, Corey Davis, have yet to get new deals as of late Monday afternoon.