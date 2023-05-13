New Jets center Joe Tippman following in footsteps of mentor Jason Fabini

Joe Tippmann was at a draft party at his parents’ house in Indiana when a New Jersey number popped up on his phone. He knew it meant that the Jets were going to draft him. Tippmann was in a separate area with his family, but he couldn’t wait to share the news with his old coach and mentor, Jason Fabini, the former longtime Jet.

Fabini was at the party, gathered in another room when the Tippmanns emerged and told everyone their great news. Nearly as excited as Tippman, Fabini quickly ran out of the house to pick up some things green and white for his protege to wear.

“It was a surreal experience,” Tippmann said. “It was a whole amazing experience. Jason took off pretty much as soon as I got drafted to run back to his house and grab a bunch of Jets gear for me to be able to throw on. It was just an awesome experience.”

The Jets drafted Tippmann, a 6-6, 313-pound center out of Wisconsin, with the 43rd overall pick last month. Twenty-five years earlier the Jets chose Fabini in the fourth round. He spent eight seasons with the Jets, starting 114 games at offensive tackle.

Not long after Fabini’s 11-year NFL career ended in 2008, he became a youth coach, teaching kids how to play offensive line. Fabini is still an O-line coach at Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where Tippmann was a star player.

Their connection started long before then, though, and they have synergies in their paths to the NFL.

Tippmann and Fabini’s children are second cousins. They grew up in Indiana. Fabini coached Tippmann from the fifth grade through his senior year at Bishop Dwenger. Tippman attended the same grade school and high school as Fabini.

The same NFL team drafted them, and they got to share Tippman’s big night.

“When I got a chance to talk to him, we just couldn’t believe it,” Fabini told Newsday. “It was kind of cool, you know? Definitely because of the Jets. It’s unbelievable that he got drafted. He had a great career at Wisconsin and it was just ironic that he was going to the Jets.”

Fabini said he had no idea the Jets would take Tippmann. He still speaks to some people in the organization, but he found out just like everyone else.

“I think it is cool. It really is,” Fabini said. “I’m just glad that he went somewhere that I think they’re going to be good, and he was wanted. That’s always good.”

Fabini described Tippmann as “dominant” and always believed he had a chance to play in the NFL.

“He has all the tools,” Fabini said. “He’s got a good football IQ. He’s definitely strong and physical and fast.”

Some of those things can’t be taught, but Tippmann said he’s learned a lot from Fabini about being an offensive lineman and much more.

Tippmann called Fabini a “lifeline” and said he can “always lean on” and “always count on” him. Fabini helped Tippmann in his transition from high school to college and now to the NFL.

“He’s done so much for me, just being a mentor” Tippmann said. “Giving me advice, being able to answer questions that I have. And then from the standpoint of just playing football, he’s helped develop me as a player, as a person. I guess I don’t thank him enough for that.”

Fabini doesn’t want any extra attention or gratitude. All he wants is for Tippmann to continue to prove himself and keep climbing and succeeding.

“Joe’s put in a lot of hard work,” Fabini said. “It’s not about me, it’s about him. He deserves it. It’s all the work that he put in to reach his dream.”

The Jets believe Tippman eventually could become their starting center or they wouldn’t have taken him in the second round.

Robert Saleh said Tippmann will be competing for a starting job in training camp. The Jets may go with the more proven Connor McGovern at center, but Tippmann could still find a way into the offensive line rotation, providing protection for Aaron Rodgers.

Tippmann played guard and tackle early in his career at Wisconsin. During his third season, he won the center job and played there his final two years. Tippmann allowed just one sack in 338 pass-blocking snaps last year.

“Excellent size, excellent feet, can bend, great on the move,” Jets general manager Joe Douglas said. “I feel like he’s a natural fit for our offensive style and a guy that even though he’s played center, with his size, his athleticism, he can provide a lot of versatility to our interior.”

Jets center Joe Tippmann talks to the media after the team's NFL football rookie minicamp, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Florham Park, N.J. Credit: AP/RICH SCHULTZ

Douglas also likes Tippmann’s mullet. Douglas called it the best in the draft and dubbed it the “Wisconsin waterfall.”

Fabini said he usually goes to one Jets game a year. The last couple have been on the road — at Cleveland last year and nearby Indianapolis the previous season. Fabini said he would come to a home game this year.

“I think the team is going to be really good,” Fabini said. “I think MetLife is going to be rocking. J-E-T-S, Jets. Jets. Jets.”