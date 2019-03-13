The Jets are going to need a new kicker.

Jason Myers, who made the Pro Bowl last season, will not be returning to the Jets. Myers said farewell to New York on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. He and the Jets couldn’t reach a new deal so Myers will become an unrestricted free agent at 4 p.m. Wednesday. He reportedly will sign with Seattle.

“Thank you jets fans! I had a hell of a year in New York,” Myers tweeted. “I’ll truly cherish my time there and It’ll always hold a special place in my heart. You welcomed me and my family with support and love, and I’ll forever be thankful!

The Jets signed Myers during training camp last year with incumbent kicker Cairo Santos hobbled. Myers had a terrific season and became the first Jets kicker to make a Pro Bowl.

Myers set an NFL single-season record with five field goals of at least 55 yards. He ranked seventh in the NFL in scoring (129 points) after connecting on 33-of-36 field goals and 30-of-33 extra points. Myers was 7-for-7 on field goals in a Week 6 win over the Colts. He set a Jets' record for most field goals made in a single game.

The Jets have other free agents on special teams, most notably returner Andre Roberts, who also made the Pro Bowl last season.

They reached deals with receivers Jamison Crowder and Josh Bellamy. Crowder returned punts for the Redskins and Bellamy has returned five kicks in his career. But the Jets would like to re-sign Roberts.