Jason Myers will be Jets' kicker for season opener

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jason Myers appears to have won the Jets’ kicking competition. For now, at least.

The Jets brought in a few kickers this week for workouts, including former Cowboy Dan Bailey and ex-Buccaneer Roberto Aguayo, but coach Todd Bowles said Myers will be the Jets’ kicker Monday night in Detroit.

“We liked him in the preseason,” Bowles said. “We brought a lot of guys in at a lot of different positions. This is the time of year you kick the tires around for everybody in case injuries happen. We’re doing our due diligence to make sure we bring guys in at every position.”

Myers, who connected on 81 percent of his field-goal attempts in three seasons with the Jaguars, was a late addition to the Jets’ roster. They signed him after waiving Cairo Santos on Aug. 21 and he beat out undrafted rookie Taylor Bertolet. Myers drilled field goals of 58 and 43 yards in the Jets’ last preseason game.

Maye may not play

The Jets released their first injury report of the season, and Marcus Maye’s appearance on it with a foot issue could mean the second-year safety will miss Monday’s game.

Maye has been dealing with an injury for much of training camp and the preseason and hasn’t practiced all week. Bowles said it’s been bothering Maye “off and on.” Bowles also said the injury is unrelated to Maye’s surgically repaired ankle.

When asked if he’s worried, Bowles said, “We’ll see as it gets closer to Monday.”

Injury report

Linebacker Josh Martin (concussion) and receiver Jermaine Kearse (abdomen) didn’t practice. Linebacker Avery Williamson (hamstring) and newly signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (knee) were limited.

Kearse, who hasn’t practiced all week, seemed to be making progress. He was in his helmet and pads and took part in individual drills for the first time. Bowles said Martin suffered the concussion in the third preseason game against the Giants.

The Jets signed Attaochu to help their pass rush. Before practice, outside linebackers coach Kevin Greene said he doesn’t know much about the former Charger. Greene said Attaochu has a lot to learn about their scheme and wants to see in practice “if he’s got something to bring to the table.”

The Lions listed no one on their injury report.