FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich knows his young cornerbacks face a great challenge Sunday — and just about every week. Still, he’s excited to see how they respond.

"I think they’re all up for it," Ulbrich said. "Just to see their demeanor, it’s not a passive group. Although inexperienced and young and none of them came highly regarded from the standpoint of draft status or whatever the case may be, they all have their own inner confidence, swag to them that makes me feel better. They don’t seem overwhelmed by any means."

The Jets will start second-year corner Bryce Hall and possibly two rookies if they open up in a nickel package against the Panthers’ dynamic and explosive receiver trio of D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson and Terrace Marshall Jr.

The other outside corner could be rookie Brandin Echols or undrafted free agent Isaiah Dunn with rookie Michael Carter II or second-year pro Javelin Guidry at nickelback. Rookie Jason Pinnock also is in the mix to play some.

The Jets unexpectedly waived third-year corner Bless Austin last week. Ulbrich said this week they will play "by committee and let and let them all have a piece of it." But the Jets eventually would like to settle on a regular trio and not rotate them so they can get in a rhythm.

"Sunday is going to be a new challenge and we’ll see a new version of them because it’s their first time on a Sunday," Ulbrich said. "But I’m excited for them, all of them."

Insight on Darnold

Ulbrich said some returning defensive players have shared some inside knowledge on Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, the ex-Jet. Even so, Ulbrich said it will be a "different version" of Darnold because the system is totally different. His old teammates just want to tackle him because he was off-limits in practice.

"Any time you go against a former quarterback that you played with," linebacker C.J. Mosley said, "you get excited because you actually get to him them now."

Saleh’s sermon

Ulbrich said Robert Saleh’s "brain is different, very uncommon" in how he sees the game from both sides of the ball. Ulbrich said he told Saleh that his team meeting Thursday "was one of the best I’ve ever been a part of, just the way that he brought everyone together."

Two-minute drill

Wide receiver Keelan Cole was limited with a knee issue that must have occurred during practice … Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said he will call the plays from the sideline instead of the coach’s box because he likes being able to have face-to-face interaction with the quarterbacks and offensive players.