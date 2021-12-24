Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is preparing for the worst on Sunday.

Ulbrich said the defensive coaches are taking the approach that the players on the COVID-19 list won’t be cleared to play against the Jaguars.

"We’re approaching it as if none of these guys are coming back," Ulbrich said after practice Thursday. "We’re approaching it as these are the guys we got to run with and that’s what we’ll do."

As of Thursday, linemen John Franklin-Myers and Foley Fatukasi, linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen, cornerback Michael Carter II and safeties Ashtyn Davis and Sharrod Neasman were on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Under the new NFL protocols, it’s possible that one or more of those players will be cleared before Sunday. The Jets also are dealing with No. 1 cornerback Bryce Hall's non-COVID-19 illness, which has forced him to miss the last two practices, and safety Elijah Riley is in the concussion protocol.

The Jets are so depleted at safety that they signed Will Parks off the Dolphins' practice squad and Kai Nacua off the 49ers' practice squad this week.

"I could not tell you today who’s going to be the starting safeties," Ulbrich said.

Rookie cornerback Jason Pinnock could get a shot at one of the safety positions with one of the new guys.

"It’s an enormous challenge for this defensive coaching staff and for these players as well," Ulbrich said. "You got guys that not only have they not taken reps as a Jet, they just got here within the last 48 hours."

Coach Robert Saleh remains isolated after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, but Ulbrich said Saleh remains "very involved" in everything. Saleh is virtually leading the staff and team meetings.

Shouldering the load

Quinnen Williams hopes to be able to finish out the season and play through a shoulder injury that forced him to leave last Sunday’s game early. He declined to say whether he will need surgery after the season to repair the shoulder, which he originally injured two weeks ago.

Crowder hurting

Jamison Crowder (calf) did not practice for the second straight day, putting his availability for Sunday in doubt. The Jets already are without receivers Corey Davis (IR), Elijah Moore (IR, COVID-19), Jeff Smith (COVID-19) and Vyncint Smith (COVID-19).

Their healthy and available receivers are Braxton Berrios, Keelan Cole and Denzel Mims on the active roster and D.J. Montgomery and Tarik Black on the practice squad.