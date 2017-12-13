FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley was placed on the roster exception list after serving his four-game suspension for violation of the NFL performance enhancing drugs policy.

The Jets can keep Kerley on the list until Monday at 4 p.m.

Todd Bowles said the team continues to discuss what to do with Kerley, who was the Jets’ No. 3 receiver and main punt returner.

Kerley stayed in Texas during his suspension and said he became a dad 24/7.

When his suspension was announced, Kerley said he would investigate how a supplement he took was tainted.

“I ain’t got time to investigate it, and it is what it is, I’m back now,” Kerley said after Wednesday’s practice.

When asked did he knowingly take an illegal substance, he said, “No, I didn’t knowingly take it. If I knew exactly what it was, I probably would have known the consequences behind it. So I probably wouldn’t have [taken] it. It’s in the wind now, I can’t do nothing about it now. I can do something moving forward. It’s in the past. Learn from it, move on.”

To a follow-up question about possibly taking a tainted supplement, Kerley said, “I don’t know, a lot of ghosts around here. Ghost put it in my [supplement]. You know, the ghost of Christmas past.”