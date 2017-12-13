TODAY'S PAPER
Jeremy Kerley placed on Jets’ roster exception list

Todd Bowles said the team continues to discuss what to do with Kerley.

Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley tries to avoid

Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley tries to avoid Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 15, 2017. Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley was placed on the roster exception list after serving his four-game suspension for violation of the NFL performance enhancing drugs policy.

The Jets can keep Kerley on the list until Monday at 4 p.m.

Kerley stayed in Texas during his suspension and said he became a dad 24/7.

When his suspension was announced, Kerley said he would investigate how a supplement he took was tainted.

“I ain’t got time to investigate it, and it is what it is, I’m back now,” Kerley said after Wednesday’s practice.

When asked did he knowingly take an illegal substance, he said, “No, I didn’t knowingly take it. If I knew exactly what it was, I probably would have known the consequences behind it. So I probably wouldn’t have [taken] it. It’s in the wind now, I can’t do nothing about it now. I can do something moving forward. It’s in the past. Learn from it, move on.”

To a follow-up question about possibly taking a tainted supplement, Kerley said, “I don’t know, a lot of ghosts around here. Ghost put it in my [supplement]. You know, the ghost of Christmas past.”

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

