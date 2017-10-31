This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
By Calvin Watkins  calvin.watkins@newsday.com
Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley is under review for a possible suspension by the NFL, according to a source.

“It’s just a league matter right now,” Kerley said after Tuesday’s practice. “I’m going to leave it up to the league.”

NFL spokesmen Brian McCarthy and Joe Lockhart declined to comment Tuesday. Jets officials declined to comment as well.

The Jets, who host the Bills on Thursday, signed Kerley as a free agent on Sept. 5 because he was a sure-handed punt returner and veteran receiver, two needs given the team’s inexperience at the positions.

Asked if he will play in Thursday’s game, Kerley said, “I don’t know as far as right now, that’s what I’m going through. I’m ready to play. We’ll see what happens.”

In seven games, Kerley has 22 catches for 217 yards with one touchdown. This is Kerley’s second stint with the Jets. He was a 2011 fifth-round pick.

Kerley made a critical mistake in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. With the Jets trailing 22-20, Kerley muffed a punt with 6:42 remaining in the fourth quarter, which led to the Falcons kicking a field goal and extending their lead to 25-20.

After the game, Kerley said the ball got caught up in the wind. It was the only mistake Kerley has made as a returner. He averaged 5.5 yards on 15 returns with nine fair catches.

Rookie running back Elijah McGuire is the backup punt returner. McGuire was promoted to lead kick returner for the Falcons game over rookie ArDarius Stewart. But that could change again depending on Kerley’s status.

Jets offensive coordinator John Morton utilizes three- and four-receiver sets and he most likely would elevate Chad Hansen, a 2017 fourth-round pick, or Stewart, a third-round pick, to those roles.

Jets' Kerley under review for possible suspension
