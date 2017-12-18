The Jets released wide receiver Jeremy Kerley on Monday when his roster exemption expired. Kerley, who caught 22 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown in eight games, was suspended four games on Nov. 6 for a violation of the NFL’s performance enhancing drugs policy. At the time, Kerley said he would investigate why he failed a test.

“I was shocked by a positive test for Turinabol, as I have never knowingly taken any banned substances,” Kerley said in a statement in November.

After being reinstated, the Jets placed Kerley on the exemption list on Dec. 11 and had until Monday to remove him.

Last week, Kerley returned and said ghosts had tainted a supplement he was taking.

“I don’t know, a lot of ghosts around here,” he said. “Ghost put it in. You know the ghost of Christmas past.”

While he was suspended, the Jets moved on from Kerley using receivers ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen behind starters Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse.

Kerley, who signed as a free agent on Sept. 5, was a reliable punt returner. But with him sitting out, the Jets inserted rookie JoJo Natson into that role.

Kerley, 29, was the Jets’ fifth-round pick out of TCU in 2011. He played five seasons with the team before signing with the 49ers for the 2016 season. Kerley was released by the 49ers this fall and was signed by the Jets.