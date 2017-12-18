TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
SportsFootballJets

Jeremy Kerley released by Jets after serving suspension

New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley (14)

New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley (14) advances the ball during the second half of the Miami Dolphins at the New York Jets on Sept. 24, 2017. Photo Credit: Lee S Weissman

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Jets released wide receiver Jeremy Kerley on Monday when his roster exemption expired. Kerley, who caught 22 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown in eight games, was suspended four games on Nov. 6 for a violation of the NFL’s performance enhancing drugs policy. At the time, Kerley said he would investigate why he failed a test.

“I was shocked by a positive test for Turinabol, as I have never knowingly taken any banned substances,” Kerley said in a statement in November.

After being reinstated, the Jets placed Kerley on the exemption list on Dec. 11 and had until Monday to remove him.

Last week, Kerley returned and said ghosts had tainted a supplement he was taking.

“I don’t know, a lot of ghosts around here,” he said. “Ghost put it in. You know the ghost of Christmas past.”

While he was suspended, the Jets moved on from Kerley using receivers ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen behind starters Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse.

Kerley, who signed as a free agent on Sept. 5, was a reliable punt returner. But with him sitting out, the Jets inserted rookie JoJo Natson into that role.

Kerley, 29, was the Jets’ fifth-round pick out of TCU in 2011. He played five seasons with the team before signing with the 49ers for the 2016 season. Kerley was released by the 49ers this fall and was signed by the Jets.

Newsday

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek during agame against Porzingis: Hornacek more comfortable this year
Hornets center Dwight Howard gets caught between Knicks Knicks lose on road without Porzingis, Hardaway
Jets' Bryce Petty threw for only 179 yards Bowles confident that Petty will improve
New York Giants safety Landon Collins looks on Collins says tweaked ankle is ‘sore,’ status uncertain
The Jets will decide this week on the Bowles has meeting with Wilkerson
Before the season, few believed that Todd Bowles Glauber: Keep Bowles and find a strong quarterback