The Jets signed running back Jeremy Langford to a reserve/future contract on Wednesday.

Langford spent the 2017 season with the Jets practice squad. He last played in a regular season game in 2016 for the Bears.

Langford was a 2015 fourth-round pick by the Bears out of Michigan State. He has 210 carries for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns in 28 career games, including 537 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games as a rookie.