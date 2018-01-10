TODAY'S PAPER
Jets sign running back Jeremy Langford to reserve/future deal

Langford spent the 2017 season with the Jets practice squad and last played in a regular season game in 2016 for the Bears.

Jeremy Langford of the Bears reacts after scoring

Jeremy Langford of the Bears reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Packers at Lambeau Field on Nov. 26, 2015, in Green Bay, Wis. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike McGinnis

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
The Jets signed running back Jeremy Langford to a reserve/future contract on Wednesday.

Langford spent the 2017 season with the Jets practice squad. He last played in a regular season game in 2016 for the Bears.

Langford was a 2015 fourth-round pick by the Bears out of Michigan State. He has 210 carries for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns in 28 career games, including 537 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games as a rookie.

