FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — While it’s true that Sam Darnold and the Jets offense looked no worse for wear after their Week 1 victory over the Lions, it still doesn’t mean they wouldn’t appreciate a little extra help — say, in the form of their best targets from last year.

Though it’s still not official, it certainly seems likely that Jermaine Kearse will play against the Dolphins on Sunday after having missed the first game with an abdominal injury. Kearse, who had a career year last season, practiced fully Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and the lack of confirmation is probably less because of his overall health, and more because of Todd Bowles’ notoriously tight-lipped nature when it comes to divulging injury news to the media.

“I feel really good,” Kearse said. “I’m excited for this weekend and I’m looking forward to the game.”

So that means he’s playing, right?

“Is that what Todd said?” he replied.

Well, technically Bowles said the team would make its final call Sunday.

“I say what Todd says,” he said, smiling.

Kearse’s return, certainly welcome by the Jets, makes it a little crowded at wide receiver, with Kearse, Robby Anderson, Terrelle Pryor and Quincy Enunwa — who missed last season with a neck injury but re-established himself with a strong game against the Lions — all established forces at the position. Bowles reiterated Friday that he would use a rotation, and didn’t tip his hand as to who would get the most time Sunday. And though that could give Kearse some pause, he didn’t show it.

“Everybody is going to be fresh,” he said. “We’re going to be rotating crews. We’ve just got to be ready. We’ve got to study all the positions, where we’re going to be at, and the game plan, and be confident in the game plan and when the game comes, just go out there and make plays and put on a show.”

Kearse said he learned to make the most of his opportunities during his time with the Seahawks who, especially early in his career, didn’t give wide receivers all that much to do. Four years and three playoff appearances in, though, in 2015, he made his sixth playoff touchdown catch, a franchise record. Then, last year with the Jets, with Josh McCown at the helm, he caught five touchdowns among 65 catches and 810 yards, all career numbers. The same then as now, he’ll be motivated by the limited chances if they come, he said.

“You’ve just always got to be ready,” Kearse said. “It’s something I’ve always had to kind of deal with. Coming from Seattle, we didn’t really throw the ball a lot those first couple years, so you’ve just got to be opportunistic when those opportunities come and make the play when it comes to you.”

Darnold a laugher

Bowles had a hearty laugh Friday when asked if victory changed Darnold any. In short, no. “I didn’t expect him to go from Jekyll to Hyde, if that’s what you’re asking,” he said. “I think the first play last week [a pick-six on his first NFL pass] kind of settled him down for the whole month.”

Jet streams

LB Josh Martin (concussion) is out for Sunday’s game. S Marcus Maye (foot) is doubtful, but has not practiced for more than two weeks. Bowles said that would not necessarily preclude him from playing Sunday. “He’s running better,” Bowles said, adding it “wouldn’t be difficult” to play him despite no practice time. “He’s been doing a lot of good things, so we’re just going to monitor it …Darrelle Revis will serve as honorary captain during the pregame coin toss against the Dolphins …A day after cutting OL Ben Braden, the team assigned him to the practice squad.