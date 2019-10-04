Jets-Eagles preview

Sunday’s game

JETS (0-3) AT EAGLES (2-2)

Lincoln Financial Field, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Eagles by 13 1/2; O/U 44

TV: Ch. 2 (Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon)

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 106; XM 389

INJURY IMPACT

Jets: QB Sam Darnold (mono), LB Jordan Jenkins (calf) out. LB C.J. Mosley (groin), LG Kelechi Osemele (shoulder) doubtful. Eagles: CBs Ronald Darby (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (concussion), DL Timmy Jernigan (foot), WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen) out.

FEATURE MATCHUPS

Jets safety Jamal Adams vs. Eagles tight end Zach Ertz: Adams is looking forward to the challenge of trying to limit Ertz, but few have. Ertz caught 116 passes last year — a single-season record for tight ends — and is on pace for roughly 100 receptions this year. Adams will be up for this matchup but he will have his hands full.

Jets offensive line vs. Eagles defensive line: The disappointing Jets line faces another huge test this week trying to protect Luke Falk against a tough Eagles front. Philadelphia has a league-low three sacks in four games, but some of that’s because opposing QBs are getting rid of the ball quickly to exploit the Eagles' banged up secondary.

QUOTABLE

Jets coach Adam Gase on trying to exploit the Eagles' secondary: “It's kind of a fine line with [the Eagles'] injury situation, but their D-line is healthy, that's where everything is going to start and stop. We have to do a great job up front. We've got to be able to run the football. We have to be able to get the ball out. It has to be a group effort, all 11 guys, to understand this D-line is real and it's deep and they have elite players. To throw the ball, you've got to be able to protect.”

INTANGIBLES

The Jets should be rested and refreshed coming off their bye. Many have said it's a "new season," "new start," or they have "new energy." But news that Darnold isn't playing had to be deflating. The Jets seemed energized by what everyone thought was Darnold's return.

NUMBER, PLEASE

0: The Jets are winless this season and 0-10 all-time against Philadelphia, the most losses without a victory by any current NFL team against a single opponent.