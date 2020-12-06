The Jets were seconds away from their first win of this awful season, seconds away from avoiding total humiliation. And now they’re four losses away from history.

Derek Carr connected on a 46-yard touchdown pass with rookie Henry Ruggs III with five seconds left to lift the Raiders to a 31-28 victory over the hopeless Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

It was a brutal ending to a game the Jets fought so hard to win but even harder to give away. They’re 0-12 and play their next two games at Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Jets came back from an 11-point hole after three quarters and led 28-24 with 5:34 remaining after Ty Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown run. They seemed to have the Raiders on the ropes. Holding penalties on Javelin Guidry and Marcus Maye gave the Raiders life. On fourth down from the Jets' 9, Carr hit Hunter Renfrow in the end zone. But there were offsetting holding penalties and the down had to be played over. This time, Carr underthrew Nelson Agholor.

The Jets took over, went three-and-out and gave the Raiders the ball back at their own 39 with 35 seconds left and no timeouts.

Carr hit tight end Darren Waller for a 15-yard strike. Carr spiked it to kill the clock and overthrew Agholor in the end zone on second down. On third down, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams called blitz and Ruggs easily beat Lamar Jackson in one-on-one coverage, destroying the Jets’ hopes of winning.

Sam Darnold, who had two touchdown passes but also threw an interception and fumbled twice, had one last shot after the Jets got the ball at midfield. But his Hail Mary pass was batted down.