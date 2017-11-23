Jets cornerbacks deal with success and failure

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets’ cornerbacks needed short term memories of late. With or without their best corner, Morris Claiborne, this unit has struggled.

And over the next six weeks the Jets will face some elite quarterbacks as they battle for a playoff berth.

“I think it’s just different for certain players,” cornerback Darryl Roberts said of getting over bad plays. “Certain players handle failure and success different ways. If you have a person who plays our position you got to have thick skin, amnesia, forget about the failures; just compete, that’s what I do.”

Sunday it’s Carolina and Cam Newton and the next game it’s Alex Smith and Kansas City. There are games against elite quarterbacks such as Tom Brady, Philip Rivers and Drew Brees remaining on the schedule.

But facing an ordinary quarterback doesn’t necessarily mean success for the Jets secondary. In the Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers, former Jets’ quarterback journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick beat the secondary down the stretch.

This is the world of cornerbacks, players who make plays one minute, and are left exposed the next.

“Cornerback is a confidence position,” cornerback Buster Skrine said. “You got to be able, if you mess up, you got to move on to the next play because they’re going to throw the ball out there regardless. I would say we always talk about mentally.”

Penalties have hampered this group starting with Skrine, who has nine penalties this season. His biggest problem is trying to contain taller receivers with his hands.

The Jets are fourth in the NFL with 81 penalties and outside of Skrine’s penalties, Claiborne has been flagged with six, third most at his position. The Jets traded a fifth-round pick to the 49ers for a corner that has a high number of penalties in Rashard Robinson. He had eight penalties when he played for the 49ers and has yet to play on defense for the Jets since he was acquired.

Coach Todd Bowles, to diminish the penalties, had his cornerbacks holding tennis balls in practice. The thinking is if you hold a tennis ball in your hand during practice you won’t use your hands when trying to combat receivers.

Whether it works is uncertain given the type of quarterbacks the Jets will face in the next few weeks. Claiborne has played the best among the corners but he’s nursing a sore foot that forced him to leave the game against the Bucs after 16 snaps.

“I know playing my position, it’s pretty tough,” Roberts said. “I know I probably won’t win every battle but I just try to win more than I lose and win my matchup. If somebody catches a pass on me, I like to compete I’m going to really get focused to get the next play.”

The Jets juggled their corners due to injuries and ineffective play. The starters are Claiborne and Skrine but at the start of the season Juston Burris was the third corner and played 61 snaps the first two weeks. In Week 3, Burris played just nine defensive plays as Roberts gained more playing time. He’s even started two games, Oct. 29 against Atlanta for Skrine who missed the game with a concussion and the next contest Nov. 2 against Buffalo as Claiborne sat with a sore foot.

In the last three games, Roberts has played at 60 plus plays on defense. Roberts, like the rest of the cornerbacks, doesn’t lack confidence.

“It’s easy to get criticized at that position from the outside looking in,” he said. “We might be in different coverages or we might be in zone and people think we’re in man. We might have something we schemed or game-planned during practice that we play a certain way, people don’t really know. I don’t let that bother me.”