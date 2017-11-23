Jets dealing with several annoying injuries

The Jets spent Thanksgiving Day trying to get healthy.

Starting cornerback Morris Claiborne was a full participant in practice on Thursday as he recovers from a sore foot. Claiborne suffered the injury Oct. 29 against Atlanta and missed the next game, Nov. 2, against Buffalo. But Claiborne returned for the Nov. 12 game against Tampa Bay and after 16 plays couldn’t finish.

Starting defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson was limited in practice on Thursday as he deals with toe and shoulder issues. Wilkerson has been a limited participant in practice the last two days, a situation he hasn’t experienced since early October.

Starting right guard Brian Winters (abdomen) was limited in practice. He’s been dealing with an abdomen injury since Week 2 at Oakland. Winters missed the Week 3 game against Miami because of the injury, but hasn’t missed a game since. But his name surfaced on the injury report in the last two weeks with the abdomen issues.

Starting running back Matt Forte missed a second consecutive day of practice with swelling in his knee. In what might be a good sign, Forte was running off to the side during the during the portion of practice open to the media. Forte missed Wednesday’s practice with some swelling in his right knee raising concerns about his ability to play in Sunday’s game against Carolina.

Cornerback Rashard Robinson missed his second consecutive day of practice due to an illness.

The Jets starting right tackle Kevin Beachum returned to practice after his wife gave birth to a baby.

Cam on the injury report

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was listed as a limited participant on the injury report for the second consecutive day with shoulder and thumb issues. It doesn’t appear serious and Newton is expected to start.