Jets sign LB Neville Hewitt, RB Thomas Rawls

Thomas Rawls #34 of the Seattle Seahawks warms

Thomas Rawls #34 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior turnover the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Scott Cunningham

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
The Jets announced the signings of linebacker Neville Hewitt and running back Thomas Rawls on Friday.

Hewitt played the last three seasons with the Dolphins, participating in six games after he was promoted from the practice squad last season. Hewitt has 104 tackles and four pass breakups in his career.

Rawls averaged 4.3 yards per carry in three seasons with the Seahawks. In 2015, Rawls set a franchise rookie record for rushing yards in a game with 209.

The Jets are adding depth to their roster, especially to the running back position where they now have seven at the spot. The projected starter is Isaiah Crowell with Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire as backups. The Jets also have fullback Lawrence Thomas on the squad.

The Jets also announced center Travis Swanson visited their complex on Friday. Swanson, a 2014 third-round pick of the Lions, started 11 games last season. The Jets have signed center Spencer Long in free agency to become the starter.

Newsday

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

