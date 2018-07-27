FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Terrelle Pryor couldn’t take part in team drills Friday, but he could pretend he was.

Pryor, who was limited to side work after surgery to his ankle last year, instead spent that time Friday lining up six or seven yards behind the plays, listening in on the huddle and preparing for a few days from now when he hopes to finally be 100 percent back to action.

“This is the first time I’ve felt this good in a year,” said the wideout, who the Jets signed to a one-year contract this offseason. “This is the first time I actually feel pretty good about myself cutting and stuff without thinking so I’m just going to keep following their plan and hopefully when I get back I can play at full speed.”

Pryor said he was heavily restricted during minicamp because he couldn’t put any pressure on his leg, so with the blessing of the coaching staff, he’s allowed to hover around the team drills. Pryor said that if all goes well, he could be seeing team action in four days.

“It’s the best you can do, you know, but I’m trying,” said Pryor, who had only 20 catches for 240 yards and a touchdown in nine games with the Redskins last season, a year after a 77/1,007/4 16-game season with the Browns. “I’m just glad I feel this good, to tell you the truth. I don’t even want to see the days that I had last year just being unfocused because of injury. It was a pretty horrible feeling and I don’t wish that on any athlete . . . I want to be dominant and the only way I can do that is if I’m healthy.”

Stewart suspended

The NFL officially suspended Jets wide receiver ArDarius Stewart two games without pay for violating its performance-enhancing drug policy. Stewart can still participate in preseason practices and games. He caught a 40-yard pass from Teddy Bridgewater at the conclusion of Friday’s practice. Stewart joins Rashard Robinson (four games for a marijuana-related arrest last year) as the latest Jet to be suspended this week.

“You don’t want that type of thing happening on your team and we don’t like that environment that we have where you’re in the news for the wrong reason,” coach Todd Bowles said. “We have other guys that have a chance to play and prove themselves and you let the chips fall where they may.”

Injury list

Safety Marcus Maye (ankle) did not participate in team drills. Defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw started training camp on the NFI (non-football injury) list, though Bowles said the injury was not serious. Safety Rontez Miles (knee) was the only Jet listed on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (neck) participated in team drills, but was limited to non-contact work.