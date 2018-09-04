FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets made their move for a pass rusher on Monday, but he’s no Khalil Mack.

They signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu, a second-round pick of the Chargers in 2014. He has recorded 10 sacks in his career, including six in 2015, but injuries limited him to 12 games the past two seasons.

Attaochu, who had no sacks in four games last year, was signed by the 49ers in the spring. They cut him Saturday.

The Jets needed another outside linebacker after keeping only three — Josh Martin, Jordan Jenkins and Brandon Copeland — on their initial 53-man roster.

“We added one,” Todd Bowles said. “He’s got to learn some things. Right now, I feel fine [about that position]. I feel fine. We have guys that can do certain things. We are going to let them do things they do best.”

The Jets are in need of an impactful edge rusher, and Bowles didn’t rule out trying to add another outside linebacker.

They tried to acquire Mack, but the Bears landed the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year from the Raiders for two first-round picks, a second-rounder and a sixth-rounder.

To make room for Attaochu, the Jets placed running back Eli McGuire (broken foot) on injured reserve. He’s eligible to return in Week 9.

A kick off

The Jets are considering changing kickers, and they worked out Dan Bailey on Monday. Dallas surprisingly cut Bailey, the second-most-accurate field-goal kicker in NFL history, over the weekend. Jason Myers currently is the Jets’ kicker.

Jet streams

Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and safety Marcus Maye were among the Jets who didn’t practice . . . The Jets completed their 10-man practice squad by signing six players: quarterback John Wolford, wide receiver Deontay Burnett, center Nico Falah, running back De’Angelo Henderson, tackle Dieugot Joseph and defensive lineman Bronson Kaufusi. They join linebackers Frankie Luvu and Anthony Wint and defensive backs Brandon Bryant and Jeremy Clark. Burnett and Falah were teammates of Sam Darnold’s at USC.